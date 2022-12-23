Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the second part of their Netflix docuseries on the streaming service, shocking the world with endless allegations against the media and the Royal Family – including Prince William and King Charles. Not only did Harry accuse his older brother of lying and yelling at him to the point he felt afraid, but also indirectly insinuates that he married his wife, Kate Middleton, to fit the mold rather than for love. However, according to experts, there was one part of the reality show that upset his brother more than anything – the fact that Harry allowed Netflix to use a clip of their mother's infamous interview with Martin Bashir.

1 "Harry & Meghan" Features Several Clips From the 1995 Interview

A source claims Prince William is "livid" at his brother and sister-in-law for going against his very public wishes of keeping the controversial interview off the air. The series features several clips of Diana discussing her marriage to King Charles in the 1995 Panorama interview that aired on BBC.

2 Prince William Demanded the Footages "Should Never Be Aired Again"

Last year in an interview, William asked that the footage "should never be aired again" due to the unorthodox way Bashir convinced Diana to speak with him in the place, more or less misleading her into doing it with a web of lies.

3 William Must Be "Livid" and Frustrated, Says Royal Insider

"He'll be livid. William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it be used in his brother's own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William," Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals, told OK! Magazine.

4 It Is "Quite Antagonistic" and "Very Hurtful," Expert Says

"It's quite antagonistic and it's not right. I think the way Harry has monopolized Diana's narrative as his own must be very hurtful for William too," Nicholl continued. "Diana was their mother, it was their story and loss and their story to share, not to be monopolized by Harry and Meghan."

5 Prince Harry Claims He Used It So His Mother's Voice and "Truth" Could Be Heard

In the documentary series, Prince Harry explained his decision to go ahead and use the clips. He says it is because he wants his mother's voice and "truth" heard. "I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview. But, at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience," he said.

6 Why Princess Diana's Interview Shocked the World