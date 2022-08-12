Prince William and Kate Middleton's $4,000 "Secret" Airport Menu Revealed

Royals…they aren't just like us, especially when it comes time to fly the friendly skies. While most travelers are forced to check in bags, wait in long TSA security lines, roll their bags down long corridors to their departure gate, eat overpriced, greasy, fast food and wait around for flights in incredibly uncomfortable chairs, the Royal family is treated like, well, royalty when they jet-set. When Kate Middleton and Prince William travel, they have a secret VIP space where they are wined and dined before hopping on their flight. Read on to learn about the "Heathrow Windsor Suite" and see how you can join, and dine like a prince.

1 The Heathrow Windsor Suite Is for VIPs

According to Hello!, the future King and his wife are amongst the high-profile clients at the Heathrow Windsor Suite, which is "a unique and luxurious service – offering a seamless and memorable journey through Heathrow. Private, personal and exclusive, this is the ultimate airport experience," according to the website. "Imagine being chauffeured from your doorstep to the airport and taken directly to your own personal lounge – a home from home at the heart of Heathrow where you enjoy complete privacy."

2 Guests Feast on Gourmet Food and Bottomless Dom

The "exquisite menu" is designed by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and served by a personal butler. Priya Malhotra, head of Heathrow VIP, told Business Insider: "You can order from the menu as much as you want," she said. "You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom [Perignon Champagne] – please do so, but I might be grumpy," she said. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 On the VIP Menu

According to Hello!, menu items include ​​BBQ pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream with warm chickpea and samphire salad, confit tomatoes, charred aubergine puree, and saffron aioli, and steamed seabass with bergamot marmalade and pickled fennel. Once your flight is ready for boarding, your private chauffeured vehicle will take you right to the aircraft.

4 Guests Also Have a Personal Shopper

Guests also have a personal shopper, just in case they want to do some retail therapy prior to takeoff. "We have the finest art for your enjoyment, or if you want to indulge yourself, a personal shopper is on hand to deliver a curated shopping experience with the finest luxury brands," the website reads.

5 The VIP Service Costs $4,000

VIP service comes at a steep price. According to Hello!, two hours at the Windsor Suite will cost you a cool $4,000. OK! previously reported that Kate and Will were photographed outside of the swanky suite at the large London airport in October 2021, while vacationing with their three children.