In the past few weeks, Meghan Markle has stirred up a lot of drama within the royal family. Not only did the first and second episodes of her highly anticipated podcast drop on Spotify, but her explosive interview with New York Magazine's The Cut was published. In both, she doesn't hold back about her take on everything from the alleged racism she faced at the expense of the British media and the Royal Family and how The Firm represses members of the family to Prince Harry's "lost" relationship with his father, Prince Charles. Considering how notoriously private the family is, Harry and Meghan's publicity blitz is very concerning to working Royals – including Prince William and Kate Middleton – says one expert. Read on to find out exactly why.

1 One Expert Is Concerned That Others Will Try and Imitate Meghan's Success

Historian and royal commentator Dr. Tessa Dunlop discussed the current situation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created during an interview with Mail+'s Palace Confidential. She expressed concern that the two might inspire others to turn against the family and seek financial gain from airing dirty laundry.

2 Meghan and Harry Scored Multi-Million Dollar Deals

A little background: Prior to leaving their roles as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan proposed creating new positions for themselves in the family. While they would have been independent from taxpayer funding, they would still be carrying out official royal duties and receive protection. However, the palace didn't believe this plan to be plausible. So, Harry and Meghan left the UK and sought out deals with companies including Netflix and Spotify.

3 She Has Been Successful

"The bigger picture here, surely, is that in America, where success is much more judged on money and status and the brand, Meghan has blown it out of the water, she is top of the Spotify rankings, everyone is talking about her whether negative or positive," Dunlop points out. "And I think that is a nightmare for the Cambridges going forward."

4 Others Might Marry Into the Family and Try and Do the Same

"Anybody who is going to want to marry their children, is it going to be for the tinsel, the mantel, to run off into the sunset and create some other idea of royalty?" she continued. "I think it is actually a longer-term nightmare for the institution of monarchy in our country. Because it can be filched, take a bit of it and run off."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Meghan Says Forgiveness is Important

In the explosive interview with The Cut, Meghan discussed everything from her "start-up" Archewell, to her estranged relationship with Harry's family. "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything," she said. "I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."