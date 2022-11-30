Extra

Prince William and Kate Middleton Bring The Battle of the Royals to Boston But "Won't Be Distracted" by Harry and Meghan

The future King’s trip to America isn’t all about the couple. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
November 30, 2022
For several years, the rumored rift between Prince William and Prince Harry and their significant others, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, has dominated headlines. From William reportedly not approving of the former Suits star as a companion for his little brother to the two women fighting over flower girl attire on the day of Meghan's wedding, the conflict between the two couples is undeniable. Meghan and Harry have also addressed the estranged relationship in several interviews, confirming that there is discord between them.

Now, as Will and Kate prepare to visit the United States for the first time since Harry and Meghan moved to the country, experts speculate that the feud could be a distraction. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton "Won't Be Distracted" by Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate left-handed
The Telegraph reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales "won't be distracted" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their trip to Boston. The couple will be in the eastern city to attend the Earshot Prize ceremony and festivities

The Trip Is All About the Cause

Harry and Meghan clench hands while talking about the Queen during Oprah interview on CBS on Mar. 7
According to insiders, the trip is more than just about the environmental award that Prince William is behind – the couple sees it as an opportunity to rebrand themselves in America after Harry and Meghan's media blitz – including their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – that cast them in a not-so-flattering light. 

The Palace Isn't "Scared of Their Shadows"

buckingham palace gate london
However, according to a source in the foreign office, the trip was not planned with the couple in mind. "The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they're not scared of their shadows on this," insiders said.

The Palace Refuses to "Run Scared" Over Harry and Meghan

They added that The Firm isn't afraid of everything that Harry and Meghan have going on, including their soon-to-be aired Netflix series and the publication of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare. "William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they've got their issues, but the palace isn't going to run scared of that, so kudos to them," the source continued. 

Hosting the Award Ceremony in the United States Will Generate Extra Attention

The first Earthshot Prize ceremony took place in London in 2021. While it drew attention in the United Kingdom, the couple hope that moving it to the United States will generate extra attention. "America is your best chance of projecting it internationally," the source said. "That was the logic behind wanting to do it in Boston."

