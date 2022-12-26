Extra

From Brothers in Arms to "Anger and Sadness": How Princes William and Harry Reportedly Went to War With Each Other 

The “relationship is over."

By John Wright
December 26, 2022
By John Wright
December 26, 2022

After the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, numerous sources have come forward reporting how the royal family is responding to the show's brutal, headline-making criticism of the monarchy. The latest: Friends of Prince William, who delivered some bombshells of their own this week. Quoting those friends, the UK Times reports that William has no plans to speak with his brother and that the confessional series has deepened their rift.

"Things have been very strained for a while," one friend said. "There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother, and there's a memoir coming." Read on to find out more about the brothers' conflict—which shows no signs of abating—and how it developed, and how the royal family and Harry and Meghan plan to handle the release of Harry's tell-all book. 

1
Brothers' Relationship "Over," Insider Claims

Shutterstock

This week, a source close to William told the Daily Beast that the brothers' relationship is finished. "The relationship between the brothers is over and it doesn't make a great deal of difference what is in the films released this week," the source said. "The general feeling that it won't be anything they haven't said before." "The whole thing is mad," a close friend of Prince William told the Times.

2
William Betrayed By Secrets Revealed, Insider Claims

Netflix

William feels more sad than angry at the state of his relationship with Harry, the source told the Daily Beast. "William will never forgive Harry for selling out his and Kate's secrets. Harry knows, more than anyone, how much their privacy means to William and Kate because he felt the same. It was one of the things that drew them together."

The source added: "It's just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media. William and Kate don't deserve this. It's incredibly sad." 

3
Palace Has No Plans to Respond

The queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

After Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey—in which they accused people in the royal family's close orbit of racism and a lack of attention to Meghan's mental health—Queen Elizabeth released a conciliatory statement, while noting that "recollections may vary."

This time, the Palace has not responded to the Netflix series. Regarding Harry's criticism of the monarchy, a Palace courtier told the Times, "That is Harry's decision— he's taking one decision, we're taking another." Said a friend of the royal family: "They are right to rise above it and concentrate on demonstrating that service and duty matter. Let the trivialities, pettiness, and contradictions speak for themselves."

4
Next Up: Harry's Memoir

Penguin Books

It's unclear if the Palace's self-imposed gag order will change when Harry's memoir is released. It might be forced to. According to the UK Times, there is concern that the book titled Spare could be even more damaging than the Netflix series. The Sunday Times reported that the book, out January 10, includes claims about the monarchy that are "more incendiary than those made in the Netflix series."

5
Moving On

Netflix

If you're tired of all the royal drama, know that it may have an expiration date. A source close to the Sussexes told the Times that after Harry's book is released, the couple will "move on" from their dispute with the British royal family. Their plans? To "focus on their service work" rather than "anything personal — they're looking forward to people being interested in what they're doing beyond all the drama," the source told the Times.

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • 5 Warnings From Ex-Dillard's Employees
    5 Warnings From Ex-Dillard's Employees
    Smarter Living

    5 Warnings From Ex-Dillard's Employees

    Think twice about that credit card.

  • Bear Deported From National Park Walks 1,000 Miles Back Home, Including Shopping Mall Visit. "She Never Slowed Down. She Just Kept on Going."
    Bear Deported From National Park Walks 1,000 Miles Back Home, Including Shopping Mall Visit. "She Never Slowed Down. She Just Kept on Going."
    Extra

    Bear Deported From National Park Walks 1,000 Miles Back Home, Including Shopping Mall Visit. "She Never Slowed Down. She Just Kept on Going."

    She took the long way home.

  • A brown recluse spider crawling off of a TV remote
    A brown recluse spider crawling off of a TV remote
    Smarter Living

    8 Ways You're Inviting Spiders Into Your Home

    Experts say this is bringing in arachnids.

  • Black Sabbath circa 1970
    Black Sabbath circa 1970
    Entertainment

    See the Members of Black Sabbath Now

    The heavy metal musicians are all in their 70s.

  • Woman Fined for Offering Her Liver to a Company Chairman in Exchange for Job for Son
    Woman Fined for Offering Her Liver to a Company Chairman in Exchange for Job for Son
    Extra

    Woman Fined for Offering Her Liver to a Company Chairman in Exchange for Job for Son

    She broke the Organ Transplant Act.

  • Diverse group of visitors in modern art gallery looking at paintings. Mother brought her daughter.
    Diverse group of visitors in modern art gallery looking at paintings. Mother brought her daughter.
    Travel

    The U.S. Museum Each Zodiac Sign Should Visit

    Get your culture fix via astrology.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group