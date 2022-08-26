Prince Harry and Prince William appeared to be the closest of brothers for a good deal of their lives. However, when Harry met Meghan Markle, things changed. Reports of tension between the two was reported by the media soon after Harry introduced his actress girlfriend to the family. Some people claimed that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, didn't think Meghan was right for his younger brother. Things went from bad to worse at the royal wedding when rumors that Meghan made Kate cry right before the nuptials began to swirl, culminating during the Megzit negotiations and when Harry subsequently quit his life as a working royal. Now, after Harry's infamous Oprah interview, experts maintain that the brothers are still estranged. And one claims the relationship is at its breaking point. Read on to learn what an expert says about the tensions.

1 Prince William Is Heading to America

Last week, Prince William announced he was heading to New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21. "In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," William said in a video on Twitter.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 It Will "Inflame Family Tensions Further"

Columnist Daniela Elser told news.au that she believes that the future King venturing onto Harry's soil is a slap in the face. "That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further," she said.

3 William Is "Enthusiastically Clog Dancing Over Harry's Bare Feet"

"Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet," she continued.

And then there is the impending doom of Prince Harry's memoir set to drop before Christmas.

4 And, Harry's Book Is Coming Out

"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry's book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?" she said.

5 Other Experts Agree That a Reconciliation Is Unlikely

Diana: Her True Story author Andrew Morton agrees that their relationship stands in "dire circumstances" and that the changes of reconciliation are not very likely. "I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this," he told Daily Beast.