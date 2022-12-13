In 1995 Princess Diana sat down in Kensington Palace with Martin Bashir and gave an interview that would shock the entire world. "An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales aired as part of the BBC documentary series Panorama broadcast on BBC1 went down as one of the most controversial interviews involving the Royal Family of all time. Not only did Diana reveal what happened behind closed doors between herself and the father of her children, the now King Charles, but also opened up about her mental health and eating disorder issues.

Years later, the interview would become even more scandalous after allegations that "deceit" on the part of Bashir and the network forced Diana to give the interview in the first place. Recently, Diana's son, Prince William, asked that the interview "never be shown again." While many have abided by the future King's wishes, one person hasn't: His brother, Prince Harry.

1 Prince Harry Compares the Mistreatment of Meghan to His Mother, Princess Diana

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Harry & Meghan, the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, much of the narrative surrounds the tragic death of Princess Diana and how ultimately, harassment by the press and the people led to her untimely death. Prince Harry clearly states that he believes his wife's future could have headed in the same direction had he not stepped in and done something about it.

2 William Is "Infuriated" the Clip Was Used, Sources Claim

As part of the docuseries, clips from the infamous interview were aired – even though BBC and Netflix were both asked not to show the interview. Now, according to sources, William is "infuriated" with his younger brother for going against his wishes.

3 A Brief Clip of Diana Was Used

"I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience," Harry says, right before a clip of the interview is shown. In the brief clip, Princess Diana described the press interest in her as "daunting and phenomenal."

4 The Interview Was Obtained in a "Shocking" Way

After allegations that Diana was manipulated into doing the interview, BBC director-general Tim Daviemaintained that the interview wouldn't be aired again because of the "shocking" way it was obtained. He also pledged that the footage would not be licensed "in whole or part to other broadcasters."

5 "Fair Dealing," Fair Game

However, because of the copyright law of "fair dealing," the footage is fair game if being used during a report on "current events." Sarah Mountain, an intellectual property lawyer and partner at a legal firm, tells The Daily Mail: "Whilst the BBC can say 'we won't license it to anyone,' that isn't what's happened here. The BBC doesn't have the right to prevent people from fair dealing with the work, provided the applicable copyright law principles have been complied with," she said. "So in a fair-dealing, reporting of current events context, we could see further use of the footage."