Prince William and Kate Middleton are relatively low-key when it comes to public appearances. The understated future King and Queen of the United Kingdom rarely make a big fuss when they attend events and hardly ever rub shoulders with celebrities, minus the occasional gala or red carpet premiere. However, this week, Prince William is set to have a "Super Bowl moment" during their first official trip to the United States in over six years.

Prince Harry's older brother is traveling to Boston, Massachusetts, with his wife for the Earthshot Prize, a star-studded environmental gala complete with celebrity appearances and performances. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

1 The 10-Year Initiative Awards $1.2 Million to Five People Annually

According to insiders, William hopes the $60 million 10-year environmental initiative will define his tenure as heir to the throne and mark his "increasing global leadership on the environment." The event is in its second year and will award five winners a whopping $1.2 million to further their environmental work.

2 The Event Takes Place Over Three Days

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the event at Boston City Hall and spend three days focusing on sport, green tech, vulnerable young people, and climate change. The event will commence on Friday with a "green carpet" event award ceremony at MGM Music Hall.

3 The Final Award Ceremony Features A-List Performances

Several big-name stars will be headlining the show, including Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Beyoncé protégées Chloe and Halle Bailey. Kate will present an award, and Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett will also have a part in the event.

4 Kate and William Will Spend Three Days Touring Boston's "Green" Attractions

The couple will "get to know the city of Boston" over the three days, joining Michelle Wu, mayor of Boston, and Caroline Kennedy at Speaker's Corner, visiting Greentown Labs, the largest climate technology start-up campus in North America, and also Roca, a non-profit organization that supports high-risk young people aged between 16 and 24. On Friday, Kate will visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, while William will tour the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

5 The Prize Is William's "Super Bowl Moment of the Year"

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," a source said about the event.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Inclusivity is a key part of the Earthshot's mission. This year's nominees are drawn from all corners of the planet, truly showcasing the best of human ingenuity. From indigenous leadership in Australia to female-led solutions in Kenya, diverse stories and solutions are at the heart of the prize. Inclusivity will be a key part of the wider trip too – during our time in Boston, the Prince and Princess will meet Boston-based indigenous leaders."

6 Prince William Is "Passionate" About the Cause

"He's wonderfully, unreasonably ambitious, as it should be," Hannah Jones, Earthshot CEO, told The Telegraph. "It's like, well, why can't we do it like that? And why can't we go 10 times faster? We do not have time, we have to go bigger, we have to make more of an impact. It's an absolute joy to work for someone like that because he really is passionate."