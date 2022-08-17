Seeing as though they are second and third in line to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William are two of the most influential members of the Royal Family aside from Queen Elizabeth herself. Because a change of power is imminent in the near future, as the Queen continues to grow older, Prince Charles will be very much impacted by decisions she makes before then – especially when it comes to the handling of The Firm's affairs. According to one new report, both the next King of England and his son are very concerned that a member of the family is trying to make a royal comeback.

1 Prince Andrew Wants to Return to The Firm

According to The Sun, Prince Andrew is trying to return to his royal duties, despite stepping down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2019. And, his brother, Charles, isn't too happy about it.

2 He Is Planning a "Long and Lengthy Chat" with the Queen

Per Royal expert Neil Sean, Prince Andrew is planning a "long and lengthy chat" with his mother, hoping she will allow him to reemerge in his public life. However, Prince Charles and Prince William don't think it is a good idea and are "rather concerned" about his motives. Apparently it is "source of great worry" for the father and son.

3 William Believes Andrew Is "Dangerous" for the Institution

"He [William] has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution," Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English said in June. "He would have cut him loose a long time ago if it had been up to him. He understands that when it comes to mother and son, the situation is complicated, but honestly, I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view."

4 William and Charles Banned Andrew from the Order of Garter Ceremony

Andrew was banned from the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle in June and it was reported that he had been banned from the event, with sources telling The New York Post that Charles and William were behind the decision. "It's interesting because the Queen seems to protect Andrew a lot, so maybe this is a sign of the next generation coming into power," a well-placed royal source told the publication. "It was surprising to me that Andrew was going to be involved to begin with, not that he actually got uninvited."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 William and Charles Are a Team

Another palace insider added that William and Harry used to be a team. However, in his absence, William has joined forces with his father. "Before, it was very much William and his brother, Prince Harry, as a team. Now … with Harry and William not in a great place, William and Charles seem to be the new team. They have to rely on each other," the source said.