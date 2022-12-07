Members of the Royal Family may be considered world-famous celebrities, but unlike other famous faces, including actors, singers, and influencers, those who were born into or married into the House of Windsor are expected to abide by a long list of customs. One of the most challenging? Members of the family rarely comment on public affairs, including gossip, news stories, or politics.

With the imminent release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, promising to drop lots of bombshells about The Firm per the two trailers released, many people are wondering how the family will react and if they will publicly defend themselves. Now, insiders are warning that Prince William might be ready for a fight. Keep reading to learn more.

1 The Docuseries Will Allegedly Accuse the Palace of Racism

In the two trailers Netflix has released over the past week, the subject of alleged racism on the part of the Royal Family has been touched upon. According to insiders, the subject is one that could force the future King of England to break his "never complain, never explain" mantra in order to defend the family.

2 Prince William Could Be Forced to Defend the Family, Source Claims

A "well-placed" source tells The Daily Express that depending on what is in the show and what allegations are made against the family, William could go public with his defense. "The Prince and Princesses' team will wait to see what's in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel," the source said.

3 One Expert Calls the Racism Allegations "Horrendous"

Last night Angela Levin told GB News: "The accusation that the Royal Family are racist is horrendous really. I'm sure Harry and Meghan are very jealous," she said. "She's an actress. She's been trying to get Harry to be a bit of an actor but not very successfully."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 "Some Recollections May Vary"

After the Sussex's made allegations of racism during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Royal Family issued a short statement. "Some recollections may vary," they wrote in it.

RELATED: The Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time

5 The Palace Was Forced to Address Racism Last Week

The Palace recently issued a statement in response to Lady Susan Hussey making racist comments toward Ngozi Fulani at an official event. "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."