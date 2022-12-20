Extra

Prince Harry's Next Revelations Will Be Even More "Incendiary," Sources Claim

Here is what to expect from Spare when it hits shelves next year.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 20, 2022
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle penned major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the world was on pins and needles, waiting to hear what they had to say. Over the course of the last few years, they had dropped many royal bombshells, alleging that members of the family lied, were racist, and failed to protect the couple when they needed it the most.

After all six episodes of the couple's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, have aired, now everyone is waiting to find out what Harry will say in his upcoming biography, Spare, set to be released in January. According to sources, expect it to be even more "incendiary" than the show. 

1
Harry's Book Will Reportedly Include Claims "More Incendiary" Than the Series

Penguin Books

The Sunday Times believes that Harry's book will include new information about the family. They maintain the book "includes claims about the monarchy that are more incendiary than those made in the Netflix series." However, they may have made a big mistake by revealing too much information, too fast. 

2
The Book Is 416 Pages

Netflix

"As sad as it is, in order for change to happen sometimes a lot of pain has to come to the surface — in order to move to the next chapter you've got to finish the first chapter," Harry said in the docuseries. However, according to Random House, Harry has completed several chapters – or 416 pages.

3
Harry and Meghan Have "Overplayed Their Hand Quite Badly," Sources Claim

Netflix

Royal sources believe that the couple has already revealed too much information and "overplayed their hand quite badly" in their docuseries. They believe that because of this, the book will be underwhelming. 

4
They Will Continue a "Narrative of Victimhood," Source Says

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"They've fired all their ammunition and keep shooting the same bullets. Their business model must rely on them making money from something, what will it be if not to rely on this narrative of victimhood?" one source told the publication. 

5
After the Book They Will "Focus On Their Service Work," Insiders Claim

Netflix

 "My wife and I, we are moving on. We are focused on what's coming next," Harry said at the end of the Netflix series. According to a source close to the couple, they will stay true to their word and "focus on their service work" rather than "anything personal — they're looking forward to people being interested in what they're doing beyond all the drama."

