6 Reasons Why Prince Harry's Memoir "Should Make Royal Family Nervous"

In June 2021, Prince Harry announced he was in the process of penning a tell-all. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the 37-year-old explained when announcing the memoir. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He also promised readers that they will finally learn about his life, straight from his mouth. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he continued. According to royal insiders, the family is extremely concerned about what will be revealed in the pages of the Duke of Sussex's book – and this is why.

1 Harry Is Going to Tell "New Stories About the Past"

A New York publishing source dished to Page Six that lots of tea would be revealed in the explosive tell-all. "It's juicy, that's for sure," they added. And, according to another, Harry isn't just writing about stories already exposed in the tabloids. "There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous."

2 Harry Might Reveal Who the Alleged Royal Racists Are

During Harry and Meghan's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed that they were on the receiving end of racist comments by members of the royal family. While they wouldn't name names on the show, many believe the book won't be so vague or forgiving. Also, insiders told the Daily Mail that "Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the royal family. Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented. Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication."

3 Harry Might Attack His Stepmother, Duchess Camilla

According to sources, Prince Charles is worried that Duchess Camilla will be attacked in the book."Charles has shared his concerns with William and is keen he somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla should the book attack her. But as much as William loves his father, he's unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood, he will try and stay neutral," the insider told The Sun.

4 The Future King May Be Under Fire Too

According to royal expert and author Andrew Morton, the future King of England might not fare well in Harry's book either. "If I was Prince Charles, I'd be looking for a pile of coats to hide under," he told Us Weekly. "I think we're going to see Charles once more in the firing line."

5 The Queen May be Involved

Multiple sources have claimed that the Queen herself has been spared in the book. However, according to The Sun Her Majesty is "getting lawyered up," and senior palace aides have libel experts on hand. "The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough," a source told the outlet. "There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated."

6 It May Delve Into Princess Diana's Death

According to royal expert and author Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Biography of a Prince, Harry might also place blame in the death of his mother. "I've been told by a well-informed source that Harry's memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames," she wrote on Twitter last year. "It was a terrible tragedy."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 The Truth Will Be Unveiled Soon

Initially scheduled for release by Penguin Random House in late 2022, Prince Harry's highly anticipated book will hit shelves before the holiday season. "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once, but it is on track for the end of the year," a source told The Sun.