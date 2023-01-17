Multiple Women Deny Being Prince Harry's First Fling

When Prince Harry's tell-all, Spare, hits bookshelves last week, the entire world was finally able to learn the juicy details about Prince Harry's life. In the pages of the book he spills all the Royal tea, from the infamous family feuds between himself and his wife, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the clan to all the juicy details about his love life. The Duke of Sussex even dishes about one of the most private details of a young man's life: Exactly how he lost his virginity. He even offers hints as to who he lost it to. Over the past week there has been much speculation who his first major fling was. Here is exactly what we know about it.

1 Harry Lost His Virginity to an Older Woman Who "Liked Horses"

In the book, Harry reveals that he was just 17 and a student at Eton when he lost his virginity in 2001. "Inglorious episode," he writes about the tryst. "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," he continued.

2 It Happened Outside of a "Busy Pub" in a "Grassy Field"

He also revealed that the romantic rendezvous took place al fresco, outside of a bar. "Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

3 Suzannah Harvey Claims She Only Kissed Him

Initially, many people speculated that the older woman in question was Suzannah Harvey, 44, who wrote about a makeout session with the Duke when he was 17, and she was 23 in a field at the Beaufort Hunt Christmas ball. "He handled me like a grown man. He grabbed me by the waist and pulled me in to him. It felt like his hands were going round my whole waist. The kissing was full of passion," she wrote in her book.

Last week she took to Instagram to deny the claims, holding Ginger Nuts in a photo. "The only ones I've EVER touched," she wrote. "Believe zero of what you read."

4 Catherine Ommanney Maintains He Wasn't a Virgin When They Met

Caterine Ommanney, an interior designer who once featured on The Real Housewives of DC, claims she had a fling with Harry when she was 34 and he was 21. However, she denies taking his virginity. "It was clear he wasn't a virgin when we met," she told The Sun on Sunday. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"No, I'm definitely not that girl in the field and nor would I do that. Virginity is very special and to lose it to someone — whether you are a royal or not — in a field is not romantic at all. I know for a fact he had a rendezvous with someone I know that is ten years older than me. So if I am a cougar what is she? He clearly likes an older lady, I think that's safe to say."

5 Liz Hurley Is "Not Guilty

Liz Hurley, now 57, an English actress, model, and businesswoman, used to own a farmhouse in Gloucestershire from 2002 to 2015 and loves horses. However, the actress has denied being the Duke's first lover. "Not me. Not guilty. Ha!" she said in December 2022.

