Prince Harry Reveals William "Screaming and Shouting" at Him Was "Terrifying"

He details what went down at the Sandringham Summit

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 16, 2022
December 16, 2022

In January 2020, Prince Harry traveled to his grandmother's Norfolk estate to meet with family members to hash out his future as a member of the Royal Family. Details about the meeting, dubbed Sandringham Summit, is one of the biggest revelations of the second party of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, which started streaming on Netflix Thursday. In Harry & Meghan for the first time, Prince Harry opens up about what went down, revealing that his brother, Prince William, was "screaming and shouting" at him to the point that he was terrified. 

1
Meghan Wasn't Invited to the Talks, Harry Claims

Netflix

The Duke of Sussex maintains that it was "clear" to him that his wife, Meghan Markle, was intentionally excluded. It occurred when she was in Vancouver, ensuring she was not "in the room" with family members. "Imagine a conversation, a round table discussion about the future of your life when the stakes are this high. And you as the mom and the wife and the target in many regards aren't invited to have a seat at the table," Harry says. "It was clear to me that they planned it, so you weren't in the room." 

2
Harry Wanted to Be Half-In and Half-Out

Netflix

Harry says he was given five options, ranging from all in to all out. He chose option number three: half in, half out. This way, he and Meghan could have their own jobs but also work for the Queen. But the family's reaction made him aware of the fact that this couldn't happen. 

3
William Screamed and Shouted, Harry Claims

Netflix

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father says things that weren't true, and my grandmother sits there quietly and take it all in," he says. "It was really hard."

4
His Family Didn't Want to See Their Part in It

Members of the British royal family at Trooping the Colour in 2015
Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock.com

The Duke of Sussex maintains that members of his family "had to believe that it was more about us and maybe the issues they had as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves in that relationship that was causing so much pain for us," adding, "They saw what they wanted to see."

5
It Created a "Wedge" Between Harry and William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side," Harry continued. "Part of that I get, I understand. That's his inheritance, so part of that is already ingrained in him – part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

6
The Royals Were "Happy to Lie" to Protect William, Harry Claims

Netflix

The Duke of Sussex maintains that later on, he was informed that the family would be releasing a joint statement  on behalf of him and William, denying a newspaper story that Harry and Meghan had been pushed out and "constantly bullied" by William, calling the claims "inflammatory" and "offensive." Says Harry: "I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. Within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth, to protect us."

