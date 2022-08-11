Prince Harry and Prince William seemed to be thick as thieves for most of their lives–until Harry met Meghan Markle. Tension between the two was reported almost immediately after Harry introduced his actress girlfriend to the family, with many believing that William didn't think Meghan was right for his younger brother. After the royal wedding, their relationship fractured even more, and rumors that Meghan made William's wife, Kate Middleton, cry right before the nuptials began to swirl. While the two put on a good show for the press, behind the scenes their relationship continued to unravel, culminating during the Megzit negotiations and when Harry subsequently quit his life as a working royal. Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey turned the situation from bad to worse. However, now that Harry is starting to reappear in the Royal Family, many are confident that a reconciliation may be in the near future. However, one key royal expert says it isn't likely.

1 The Relationship Between William and Harry Stands in "Dire Circumstances"

Diana: Her True Story author Andrew Morton says their relationship stands in "dire circumstances" and that the chances of reconciliation are not very likely. In a new interview with the Daily Beast, he discusses why.

2 It Is "Wishful Thinking" That It Will Happen

Despite hopes of the brothers reuniting, Morton says it probably won't happen. "I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this," Morton said.

3 He Compares Them to George VI and Edward VII

He compared the two to another historical brotherly feud. "The closest parallel is George VI and Edward VIII," he said. "George VI adored his brother, like Harry adored William, they were inseparable, but then he abdicated, moved abroad and the relationship was never the same again," he continued. "William and Harry are in a similar situation."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 "They Will Go Their Separate Ways"

"As we saw at the Jubilee, when the time they spent in London was brief to say the least, there was no suggestion of having dinner or lunch or getting the children together," Morton continued. "They will go their separate ways, and the longer Harry and Meghan stay in America, the more comfortable they will be there."

5 Friends Agree That a Reconciliation Is Unlikely

Friends of William agree that there's "little chance" the brothers will reconcile anytime soon. "[William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done," one source told the Daily Mail. Friends maintain that the relationship is still at "rock bottom." "[William] truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs," the insiders continued. "But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100% crossed that line."