Prince Harry and Prince William were incredibly close for most of their lives – until Harry met Meghan Markle. Many believe that the moment Harry introduced his actress girlfriend to the family, trouble first started brewing between the two, with William worried that the Suits star wasn't suitable for his younger brother. The tension reportedly increased around the time of the Royal wedding, with rumors swirling that Meghan made William's wife, Kate Middleton, cry right before the nuptials.

According to reports, their relationship continued to unravel when Harry decided to quit his life as a working royal. Harry and Meghan's infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey turned the situation from bad to worse, and things have only declined from there. According to one expert, Harry airing his "dirty laundry" in the Netflix docuseries was a "thorn in the flesh" for his older brother and made the chance of a reconciliation highly unlikely.

1 "Harry & Meghan" Made a Reconciliation Unlikely, Insider Claims

An insider dished to Us Weekly that the release of the docuseries took the situation from bad to worse for the brothers. And, due to the accusations made in it, a reconciliation between the two isn't going to happen anytime soon.

2 It Was "A Thorn in the Flesh" for William, Source Says

"The docuseries is a thorn in the flesh for William," the source said. "He's disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light."

3 Harry "Airing His Dirty Laundry" Has "Heightened the Conflict," Insider Claims

Insider added that William was starting to consider reconciliation but that his brother's continuing jabs have made it impossible. "William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards," the insider added.

4 William Is "Remaining Dignified" and Won't "Openly Retaliate," Source Says

Despite the continued attacks, William refuses to issue a response. "William isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate," the source said. "He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job."

5 The Royal Family Hope That Spare Is the Couple's Final Attack, Source Claims

The family has their fingers crossed that Harry and Meghan will retire their weapons after Harry's soon-to-be released autobiography hits bookstores later this month. "They're hoping that once Spare is released Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past."