Shortly after Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle, rumors started to swirl that his new relationship with the actress was creating drama within the royal family. According to multiple reports, Meghan didn't exactly hit it off with her boyfriend's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Numerous stories started swirling around that the two women were at odds with each other, including the highly publicized incident at the royal wedding, when a disagreement between the two women reportedly left the future Queen Consort in tears. Now, a new report claims that Harry ended up having a talk with his older brother about Kate's treatment of his wife.

1 Prince Harry Told Prince William That Kate Should Be "Friendlier" to Meghan, Reportedly

According to Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, shortly after marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confronted Prince William about how his sister-in-law was treating his wife. He reportedly requested that Kate should be "friendlier."

2 Harry Reportedly Believed Meghan Wasn't Appreciated

According to Bower, the conversation between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge went down ahead of their Australia and New Zealand trip in late 2018. "Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her [Meghan] sufficient support, respect, or friendship," Bower writes in an excerpt published in The Mirror. "Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother [Princess Diana]."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 He Also Details the Infamous Wedding Event

Bower also rehashes the infamous wedding event. He claims Kate "burst into tears" after Meghan compared Princess Charlotte, "unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney's daughter," Isabel, while the two were trying on their dresses. He maintains the fight was over whether the princess should wear tights and the fit and hemline of her dress. He also maintains that Meghan's best friend at the time, Jessica Mulroney and her mom "supported" Meghan's "insistence" in the disagreement.

4 Meghan Has Reportedly Claimed That It Was Kate Who Made Her Cry

Meghan had addressed the wedding squabble during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, but she claimed that it was the Duchess of Cambridge who had made her cry, not the other way around. However, Bower is insistent in his book that it was Meghan who made Kate cry.

5 Bower Maintains That Meghan Doesn't Have Many Fans

In a recent interview, Bower revealed that Meghan wasn't very liked in the royal circuit, that she "allegedly bullied a lot of her staff, she made them very unhappy," he said. He also said that she "turned Harry against his family and Harry was the most popular of all the royals, besides the Queen." He added: "On the whole (she) did what Meghan wanted, and not what the royal family expected … and it all quickly unraveled," he said. "And it didn't unravel because she wasn't being helped, it didn't unravel because of racism, it unraveled because Meghan didn't get what she wanted, which was the spotlight on her."