The strained relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has been the subject of endless media stories, television shows, and documentaries. The brothers, who were once very close, have reportedly been at odds ever since the youngest son of Princess Diana brought home his bride-to-be, Suits star Meghan Markle. Stories of their disagreements have been plentiful. Amongst them? Meghan made Kate cry prior to the wedding, after a disagreement about flower girl attire, William and other members of the Royal Family weren't accepting of Meghan (and according to Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah, exhibited racism), and finally, Meghan's alleged mistreatment of the staff while she lived in England. According to a new report, one of these incidents incited Prince Harry to reportedly slam down the phone on his brother.

1 A New French Documentary Examines the Feud

Per a new French documentary, Red Line: William and Harry, the Enemy Brothers, spearheaded by Royal author Pierrick Geais, "[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," after accusations that Meghan was bullying Kensington Palace employees.

2 They Say It Had to Due with the Bullying Allegations Against Meghan

According to the report, after the bombshell claims were made, William wanted to get to the bottom of what happened. But Harry refused to see him. "Harry didn't want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 The Staff Member Quit

Jason Knauf, one of the Sussexes' senior aides, made the allegations against Markle in October 2018. In the documentary, an email is featured, written by the former communications secretary to Meghan and Harry to Simon Case, William's then private secretary. According to the allegations, Meghan undermined the confidence of a Kensington Palace staff member and also pushed two others to quit.

4 The Report Was Published in 2021

The Times published a report of the allegations in March 2021, shortly before Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. According to the documentary, the staff member who resigned due to the Duchess of Sussex's behavior created a WhatsApp group called The Sussex Survivors' Club.

5 Meghan Has Denied the Charges

Meghan has denied all bullying claims, with her rep branding the allegations a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation." The statement released by the couple said: "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."