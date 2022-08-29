Extra

The Real Reason Prince Harry Reportedly Slammed the Phone Down After William Called Him

It all has to do with Meghan Markle.

By Leah Groth
August 29, 2022
By Leah Groth
August 29, 2022

The strained relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has been the subject of endless media stories, television shows, and documentaries. The brothers, who were once very close, have reportedly been at odds ever since the youngest son of Princess Diana brought home his bride-to-be, Suits star Meghan Markle. Stories of their disagreements have been plentiful. Amongst them? Meghan made Kate cry prior to the wedding, after a disagreement about flower girl attire, William and other members of the Royal Family weren't accepting of Meghan (and according to Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah, exhibited racism), and finally, Meghan's alleged mistreatment of the staff while she lived in England. According to a new report, one of these incidents incited Prince Harry to reportedly slam down the phone on his brother. 

1
A New French Documentary Examines the Feud

Cracked smartphone in hand holding.
Shutterstock

Per a new French documentary, Red Line: William and Harry, the Enemy Brothers, spearheaded by Royal author Pierrick Geais, "[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," after accusations that Meghan was bullying Kensington Palace employees. 

2
They Say It Had to Due with the Bullying Allegations Against Meghan

Shutterstock

According to the report, after the bombshell claims were made, William wanted to get to the bottom of what happened. But Harry refused to see him. "Harry didn't want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry." 

3
The Staff Member Quit

Kensington palace and gardens, London, UK
Shutterstock

Jason Knauf, one of the Sussexes' senior aides, made the allegations against Markle in October 2018. In the documentary, an email is featured, written by the former communications secretary to Meghan and Harry to Simon Case, William's then private secretary. According to the allegations, Meghan undermined the confidence of a Kensington Palace staff member and also pushed two others to quit. 

4
The Report Was Published in 2021

Harry and Meghan clench hands while talking about the Queen during Oprah interview on CBS on Mar. 7
Harpo Productions via CBS

The Times published a report of the allegations in March 2021, shortly before Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. According to the documentary, the staff member who resigned due to the Duchess of Sussex's behavior created a WhatsApp group called The Sussex Survivors' Club.

5
Meghan Has Denied the Charges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Shutterstock

Meghan has denied all bullying claims, with her rep branding the allegations a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation." The statement released by the couple said: "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."  

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • young businessman sitting alone in his office and looking confused while using his laptop
    young businessman sitting alone in his office and looking confused while using his laptop
    Health

    5 Medications That Could Be Making You Forgetful

    Are these meds behind your memory loss?

  • Video Shows Passenger Plane Engine Cover Being Ripped Off in the Middle of the Flight
    Video Shows Passenger Plane Engine Cover Being Ripped Off in the Middle of the Flight
    Extra

    Video Shows Passenger Plane Engine Cover Being Ripped Off in the Middle of the Flight

    Passenger said he "heard a little pop" and felt the plane start to vibrate.

  • Man Stuck in Sofa Needs Fire Department to Rescue Him
    Man Stuck in Sofa Needs Fire Department to Rescue Him
    Extra

    Man Stuck in Sofa Needs Fire Department to Rescue Him

    "An unusual incident," say emergency services.

  • Axial pain. Close-up photo of a hurting woman, who is sitting on a couch and holding her lower back with her left hand.
    Axial pain. Close-up photo of a hurting woman, who is sitting on a couch and holding her lower back with her left hand.
    Health

    The No. 1 Way to Ward Off Chronic Back Pain

    It's simple, and takes just 15 minutes a day.

  • Aoife, disabled cat.
    Aoife, disabled cat.
    Extra

    Paralyzed Cat Wearing Diaper Has "Stolen the Hearts" of Fans, With 73M Views

    Meet Aoife, a social media sensation.

  • married couple conversation
    married couple conversation
    Relationships

    5 Things You Should Never Say to Your Spouse

    Marriage counselors recommend avoiding these.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group