The publication of Prince Harry's highly anticipated tell-all, Spare, is just a week away, and there is one question on everyone's mind: What will the son of the King reveal about the Royal Family in the pages of his book? Ever since announcing that he was writing a memoir, rumors have been swirling about what to expect.

This week, clips from two high profile interviews the 38-year-old did to promote his book were dropped, offering a hint of what is to come. And now, an insider claims that Harry will majorly lash out at two people in particular: His brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

1 William Is Attacked in Harry's Book, Says a Source

An insider maintains that despite Prince Harry's claims that he wants to reconcile with his brother and father, that it is unlikely. Especially because William is one of the main targets of Harry's book.

2 In His ITV Interview Harry Maintains He Wants His Family Back

In clips from one of two interviews set to air on Sunday, Harry maintains that his family prefers to keep him and Meghan as "the villains," but that he would very much like to be back in the good graces of his family. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he tells Tom Bradby in his ITV interview. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 "I Want a Family. Not an Institution," Harry Says

However, he takes a major swipe at both of them. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he continued. "They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains." He also accuses them of "the leaking and the planting" of news stories. "It never needed to be this way," he said. "I want a family. Not an institution."

4 He Adds to Anderson Cooper That the Palace "Spoon-Fed" Stories to the Press

And, in his "revealing" and "explosive" CBS interview with Anderson Cooper, he claims that he is going public with everything because "every single time I've tried to do this privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," adding that royal correspondents had been "spoon-fed information" by Buckingham Palace. "So when we are being told for the last six years we can't put something out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal."

5 An Insider Claims the Book Will Be "Worse" Than Expected for the Royal Family

A source who has knowledge about what is in the book told The Sunday Times that they are doubtful Harry and William's relationship will recover after publication. "Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting," they said.

6 Kate and William Are they Primary Targets, the Source Says

"Everything is laid bare," they continue. "Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."