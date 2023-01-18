Prince Harry's tell-all, Spare, dropped numerous bombshells about the Royal Family and broke international records when released last week. And, according to Prince Harry, a second book isn't out of the question. Last week in an interview with The Telegraph, he confessed that nearly half the book had been cut. "The first draft was different," he said. "It was 800 pages, and now it's down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out."

He also revealed that he held back from telling all. "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know," he said. "Because I don't think they would ever forgive me." A new source claims that King Charles and Prince William feel threatened by the possibility of a sequel.

1 Harry Is "Holding a Gun to Their Heads," Source Claims

"Right now, he's holding a gun to their heads," a royal source told the U.K. Sunday Times. "And nobody knows what will be acceptable to him as appeasement. His goalposts are constantly shifting and the family is always going to question some of his versions of events."

2 A Reconciliation Is "The Only Way Forward," Insider Says

This is why the family might be inclined to reconcile, with sources saying it is "the only way forward" for the family. A royal source, "who has the king's ear and who knows the Sussexes well," believes a meeting could happen, preferably before the King's coronation in May.

3 Harry Would Need to Return to the UK for Mediated Talks, Source Claims

"It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it's fixable," the source added. "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of 'his people' he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn't think he's being ambushed.

Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry's former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen's former private secretary who advised the Sussexes]. Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him 'We understand the pain you've been through.' The King can do it."

4 William "Understands What Needs to Be Done" for His Country, Source Claims

According to the source, William "is loyal to the throne and understands what needs to be done for the country," even though he is the main target of the book. "Not everyone here behaved well, but Harry's got to be able to sit down and say, 'We didn't behave well either.' That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn't great at."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Friends of the Brothers Agree It Needs to Be "Resolved and Neutralized"

"The silence for now has been the right thing, but this is not going to go away. This has to be resolved and neutralized, so that when William has the top job, his brother isn't still sniping from the sidelines," a friend of the brothers added. "I genuinely don't think this is the end of things. Harry simply cannot do without his brother."

6 The Ball Needs to Get Rolling Before May, Source Claims

Another source adds that a reconciliation needs to happen sooner rather than later. "They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction," they said.