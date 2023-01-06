What went down on Meghan Markle's wedding day between the Suits star and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been speculated for years. According to reports at the time, Meghan made her sister-in-law cry over a row about flower girl dresses. However, in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey after Megxiting the country with Prince Harry, she claimed that Kate made her cry, not the other way around. It should come as no surprise that Prince Harry finally addresses the feud once and for all in his book, Spare, hitting bookshelves next week.

1 Harry Is Going Into Detail About What Transpired Between Meghan and Kate

A source tells The Daily Mail that Prince Harry is going to go into detail about what exactly transpired between the two women leading up to his May 2018 wedding. He writes that it all started after Meghan made a remark to Kate that she found offensive.

2 Meghan Accused Kate of Having "Baby Brains," Harry Claims

Kate had just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, a month prior to the big wedding. According to Harry, Meghan told Kate that she must have "baby brains because of her hormones," which seriously upset her.

3 Meghan Was Reprimanded, According to Harry

Meghan was subsequently reprimanded for what she said, which offended her. Harry explains that Meghan was informed that she wasn't close enough to William's wife to comment on her hormones.

4 It Also Had to Do with the Flower Girl Dresses, Harry Explains

"In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset," the source told the Mail. "Meghan said that Kate must have 'baby brain' because of her hormones."

5 Meghan Was Told She Wasn't Close Enough to Kate to Comment About Her Hormones, According to Source

"It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family," the source continued.

6 Meghan Felt the "Fall-Out Wasn't Her Fault," Source Claims

Of course, Harry sides with his beloved wife. "The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn't her fault, but it doesn't exactly make her look very good either," the source added.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 Meghan Told Oprah That Kate Apologized

During her interview with Oprah, when asked about reports that she made Kate cry, she responded that "the reverse happened," adding, "It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something but she owned it and she apologized."