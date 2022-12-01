Extra

Prince Harry Was "Disappointed" in How His Mother's Relatives Reacted to Meghan, Royal Expert Claims

“This was going to be really hard.”

By Ferozan Mast
December 1, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
December 1, 2022

Royal insiders are claiming there is a very specific reason Prince Harry was disappointed with the perceived reluctance of his immediate family and friends to approve of his whirlwind romance with Meghan Markle. Investigative journalist Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, believes Harry thought his late mother Princess Diana's family would be more understanding of Meghan, and see the parallels in their lives, but that wasn't the case.

Here's what Bower says causes significant tension with Harry and his relatives. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

1
Meeting the Family

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

According to Bower, Harry believed Diana's sisters would warm to his then-girlfriend immediately. "Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana's two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel," Bower says. "Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée."

2
Alleged Unease Within the Monarchy

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bower says Harry thought his aunts would understand where Meghan was coming from, as an outsider marrying into the Royal Family. "Both, he said, shared the same problems," Bower says. "He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend." Not only that, but Diana's brother Earl Spencer was reportedly asked to give his opinion. "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother. At William's request, Spencer weighed in."

3
Would She "Fit In"?

Shutterstock

According to Bower, Jane and Sarah believed Meghan would not "fit in," and Earl Spencer echoed those sentiments. "Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage," Bower says. "His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,' Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan's place in the family."

4
Encouraged To Keep Career

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bower says contrary to other reports, Meghan was encouraged to continue her career as an actress if that's what she wanted. "Omid Scobie, her official biographer, would accurately summarize her exit from Hollywood. 'She wanted a more meaningful career,' he wrote," Bower says,"'She could be doing so much more with her platform.' Her frustration remained. She was tantalizingly close to sealing her future, but nothing was official."

5
Harry's Memoir

Prince Harry
Shutterstock

Harry's memoir is set to be published in January, and insiders say the Royal Family are nervous. "Don't forget, the British royal family is there by consent," says Valentine Low, the author of Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor. "They need to earn and keep the respect of the British public. If that is ever damaged in a fundamental and permanent way, that could be very serious."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • baby girl in pink bow
    baby girl in pink bow
    Smarter Living

    300 Baby Girl Names for Your Little Miracle

    Find the perfect name for your future superstar.

  • The 6 Creepiest-Looking Snakes
    The 6 Creepiest-Looking Snakes
    Smarter Living

    The 6 Creepiest-Looking Snakes

    Experts say these reptiles will give you the chills.

  • A close up of a woman sitting at a table and using an iPhone
    A close up of a woman sitting at a table and using an iPhone
    Smarter Living

    Your iPhone Could Call 911 by Mistake

    Users says a new feature is sending false alarms.

  • King Charles May Snub His Brother Edward in Favor of His Granddaughter for the Late Queen's Title
    King Charles May Snub His Brother Edward in Favor of His Granddaughter for the Late Queen's Title
    Extra

    King Charles May Snub His Brother Edward in Favor of His Granddaughter for the Late Queen's Title

    One of the King's granddaughters might get something previously thought to belong to his brother. 

  • young black woman enjoying a smoothie
    young black woman enjoying a smoothie
    Smarter Living

    The Best Smoothie for Each Zodiac Sign

    Let astrology determine your perfect blend.

  • U.S. Air Force to Unveil the B-21 Raider, America's New Stealth Nuclear Bomber. "Most Advanced Military Aircraft Ever Built." 
    U.S. Air Force to Unveil the B-21 Raider, America's New Stealth Nuclear Bomber. "Most Advanced Military Aircraft Ever Built." 
    Extra

    U.S. Air Force to Unveil the B-21 Raider, America's New Stealth Nuclear Bomber. "Most Advanced Military Aircraft Ever Built." 

    The first planes are expected to be operational in 2023.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group