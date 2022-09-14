Extra

The Real Reason Why Prince Harry is Pushing Ahead With His "Time Bomb" Memoir

”It Will Get Very Ugly.”

By Leah Groth
September 14, 2022
The unexpected death of Queen Elizabeth has reunited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the rest of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. Many people are wondering if the recent public show of unity that had the Fab Four doing a public walkabout together outside of the Palace means that the brothers are on the road to mending their estranged relationship. Since the publication of Harry's tell-all memoir is just a few months on the horizon, will the youngest son of King Charles opt not to publish the book after all? According to one expert, the answer is absolutely not. 

1
The Book Will Be on Shelves in November

Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, attends the launch of the team selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Tom Bower, royal author of the recent book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, maintains that the book will be on shelves in time for the holidays – despite the fact it appears Harry's relationship with his father and brother appear to be on the mend. 

2
"It Will Get Very Ugly"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"I think it will get very ugly and I think that in the end it is down to whether Harry and Meghan are prepared to apologize to Kate and William. I'm convinced they won't apologize. Even worse, I'm told tonight that Harry's insisting that his book is published in November," Bower told GB News' Dan Wootton. 

3
The Book is Part of Harry's Income

He also pointed out that even if Harry didn't want to go forward with the book, he has no choice because their "finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix, and also I think they've convinced themselves they're in the right and they want to get their own back."

4
"The Book Is a Time Bomb"

 "The book is a time bomb. What William is trying to do, as is the king with that speech at the end where he said we love Harry and Meghan, is to defuse the time bomb, but the time bomb is ticking," he continued. "Harry feels very committed to it as does Meghan and they now see it as a vehicle. This is their way to serve themselves."

5
Harry and Meghan Don't Feel Like They Are Part of the Family, Expert Claims

Bower added that Harry and Meghan are already very detached from the family. "They have no sense anymore of what it's like to be part of the family in Britain and that is the great tragedy. However hard King Charles and William try, it's very, very difficult," he said. "I was surprised by the… appearance outside Windsor. So it was very, very clever of William to try and do it, but that walk doesn't mean that the past can be forgotten and ignored."

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
