Prince Harry Admits to Using Psychedelics: "These Things Have a Way of Working as Medicine"
The Duke used ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms to help cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, covers a variety of topics. While the most highly publicized talking points of the book over the past week have mostly centered around the infamous family feud between himself and wife, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family, he also gets up close and personal about his life.
Not only does he reveal how he lost his virginity, but also discusses his relationship with drugs and alcohol. In addition to dabbling in cocaine, the Duke also confesses that he used psychedelic drugs as medicine to treat his PTSD following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
During his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, he touches upon a topic from his book about how he used psychedelic drugs to deal with the death of his mother several years later. He explains that he had a lot of trouble coping with the loss, even having a hard time believing she was truly dead.
"For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was— she was gone," Harry said. "Part of, you know, she would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan." He even thought maybe she had purposely disappeared and "she would call" him and his brother, William, to "go and join her."
Seven years ago, he finally was ready to deal with his grief. He started working with a therapist and also tried some experimental treatments, using psychedelics like ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms. "I would never recommend people to do this recreationally," he told Cooper.
"But doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine," he continued. He maintains that using the drugs aided him to "clear the windshield, the misery of loss."
"They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that— that my mother— that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her," he continued. "When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy."
While research on the use of psychedelics in medicine is still in the early stages, initial studies have provided promising results. However, it's important to note that these substances are currently illegal in most places and should not be used outside of a clinical setting or without proper guidance and supervision.
Psychedelics show potential as a treatment option for various medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, eating disorder and more. However, more research is needed to understand their safety and efficacy. It is important to note that these substances should only be used under the guidance and supervision of a medical professional in a clinical setting.
According to Harry, his experimental treatments included psychedelics like ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms. Despite the ongoing controversy, a number of studies have shown promise in the use of psychedelics for medical conditions. For example, a recent study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, was effective in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety in patients with treatment-resistant conditions. Another study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that LSD can be effective in reducing the symptoms of PTSD.
Ayahuasca, a brew made from the ayahuasca vine and other plants, has been used for centuries in traditional Amazonian medicine for its mind-altering effects. It contains the psychoactive compound DMT, which is a powerful psychedelic substance. Ayahuasca is known to produce intense visionary experiences and is considered a powerful tool for self-discovery and spiritual exploration. Recent studies have shown that ayahuasca may have therapeutic potential for treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction and more.
Psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, has also been studied for its therapeutic effects. Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound that has been found to have a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Psilocybin therapy is now an FDA-approved treatment for major depressive disorder, and is being researched for other conditions such as PTSD, addiction, eating disorder and more. Studies have found that a single dose of psilocybin can produce long-term changes in attitudes, mood, and behavior, leading to improvements in mental health.
Mushrooms containing psilocybin are also being investigated for their potential to help with cluster headaches and migraines, which are debilitating conditions that traditional treatment options have not been able to alleviate.
The use of psychedelics in the treatment of medical conditions is a topic of much debate and controversy. Some studies have shown that psychedelics, such as LSD and psilocybin, can be effective in treating a range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. However, many experts are skeptical of these findings, arguing that the research is still in its early stages and that more studies are needed to fully understand the potential benefits and risks of using psychedelics in a medical setting.
One of the main arguments against the use of psychedelics in medicine is that these substances can cause serious side effects, including hallucinations, paranoia, and psychosis. Additionally, there is a risk of abuse and addiction associated with psychedelics. Critics argue that these risks outweigh any potential benefits and that more research is needed to determine the safety and efficacy of these substances.
On the other hand, proponents of psychedelics argue that these substances have been used for centuries in traditional medicine and that they have a long history of safe use. They also point out that many of the negative side effects of psychedelics can be mitigated by careful dosing and administration, as well as by providing appropriate psychological support to patients.