Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, covers a variety of topics. While the most highly publicized talking points of the book over the past week have mostly centered around the infamous family feud between himself and wife, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family, he also gets up close and personal about his life.

Not only does he reveal how he lost his virginity, but also discusses his relationship with drugs and alcohol. In addition to dabbling in cocaine, the Duke also confesses that he used psychedelic drugs as medicine to treat his PTSD following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

1 Harry Struggled to Cope with His Mother's Death

During his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, he touches upon a topic from his book about how he used psychedelic drugs to deal with the death of his mother several years later. He explains that he had a lot of trouble coping with the loss, even having a hard time believing she was truly dead.

2 He "Refused" to Accept She "Was Gone"

"For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was— she was gone," Harry said. "Part of, you know, she would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan." He even thought maybe she had purposely disappeared and "she would call" him and his brother, William, to "go and join her." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Finally, He Worked with a Therapist and Tried Experimental Treatments

Seven years ago, he finally was ready to deal with his grief. He started working with a therapist and also tried some experimental treatments, using psychedelics like ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms. "I would never recommend people to do this recreationally," he told Cooper.

4 He Claims Psychedelics Worked "As Medicine" to Treat "The Misery of Loss"

"But doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine," he continued. He maintains that using the drugs aided him to "clear the windshield, the misery of loss."

5 They Helped Him Realize That His Mother Wanted Him to Be Happy

"They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that— that my mother— that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her," he continued. "When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy."

