Extra

Prince Harry Was Told Princess Diana "Is With You Right Now" by Medium

The Duke of Sussex recalls meeting with a psychic, who told him his mother approved of his choices. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 7, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 7, 2023

Much of Prince Harry's soon-to-be published tell-all, Spare, is about the relationships he has with the living members of his family, including his father, King Charles, brother, Prince William, sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and of course, his wife, Meghan Markle. However, in the pages of the highly anticipated autobiography, he also goes into great detail about his relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana, and how her untimely death when he was just a child impacted his life forever. In one of the latest excerpts from his book, the Duke of Sussex reveals that he once went to a psychic medium, who told him that his mother was with him. 

1
Princess Harry Details His Visit with a Psychic

60 Minutes

Prince Harry reveals that he went to see a woman with "powers." The psychic told him that his mother had a message for him from the grave: She wanted him to know that he was living the life she wanted for him. And, he maintains, the psychic knew private details about his life. 

2
For 10 Years He Failed to Cope with Her Death

Princess Diana casket at the funeral
Shutterstock

Prince Harry explains that for ten years after Diana's death, he told himself she had "disappeared" and also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. It wasn't until he retraced her final steps in 2007 when he was in Paris for the world cup, driving through the Alma tunnel where she was killed, at the same exact speed, that he finally accepted she was gone. He also believes that it was the spirit of his mother who led him to his now-wife. 

3
Until He Visited the Tunnel Where She Died

Shutterstock

While he always envisioned the tunnel being a deadly scary place, on his drive, he realized "it was just a tunnel, short and without major complexity." At first, he thought it was "a terrible idea" to drive through the tunnel at the same speed, but then it suddenly made sense. "'She is dead,' I thought. My God, she has truly gone forever," he writes.

4
He Felt "Energy" When He Met with the Psychic

Shutterstock

In the book, he explains that he met with a "woman who claimed to have powers" who was recommended by friends after his son, Archie, was born in 2019. As soon as they sat down, he "felt an energy around her."

5
She Told Him That He Was "Living the Life She Couldn't"

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

"Your mother is with you," she told him. "I know, I've felt that of late," he responded. The woman specified that Diana was with him "right now," which made him cry. "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you," the woman said to him, he writes. 

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Hands on phone calling 911.
    Hands on phone calling 911.
    Extra

    Florida Burglars Called 911 for Help Moving Stolen Goods After Breaking Into a Home, Deputies Say

    They were trying to get a ride to the airport.

  • Woman looking at over the counter (OTC) drugs in a pharmacy.
    Woman looking at over the counter (OTC) drugs in a pharmacy.
    Health

    5 OTC Meds Pharmacists Wish You'd Stop Taking

    These non-prescription drugs can be dangerous.

  • Terrifying Moment HBO Actress Was Attacked and Bitten by Angry Seal on a Popular Beach
    Terrifying Moment HBO Actress Was Attacked and Bitten by Angry Seal on a Popular Beach
    Extra

    Terrifying Moment HBO Actress Was Attacked and Bitten by Angry Seal on a Popular Beach

    "They have big teeth."

  • Woman hand hoding hairs fall in comb, hair fall everyday serious problem. Girl Hairs fall with a comb and problem hair isolated on white background
    Woman hand hoding hairs fall in comb, hair fall everyday serious problem. Girl Hairs fall with a comb and problem hair isolated on white background
    Health

    New Study Finds Supplements Help With Hair Loss

    But experts are still advising caution.

  • Bizarre Moment Two-Legged Fox Walks Through Couple's Garden "Bolt Upright Like a Human"
    Bizarre Moment Two-Legged Fox Walks Through Couple's Garden "Bolt Upright Like a Human"
    Extra

    Bizarre Moment Two-Legged Fox Walks Through Couple's Garden "Bolt Upright Like a Human"

    A real-life Fantastic Mr. Fox.

  • exterior of a bed bath and beyond store
    exterior of a bed bath and beyond store
    Smarter Living

    Bed Bath & Beyond Has Doubts It Can Stay in Business

    There is "substantial doubt," according to the company.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group