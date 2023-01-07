Much of Prince Harry's soon-to-be published tell-all, Spare, is about the relationships he has with the living members of his family, including his father, King Charles, brother, Prince William, sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and of course, his wife, Meghan Markle. However, in the pages of the highly anticipated autobiography, he also goes into great detail about his relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana, and how her untimely death when he was just a child impacted his life forever. In one of the latest excerpts from his book, the Duke of Sussex reveals that he once went to a psychic medium, who told him that his mother was with him.

1 Princess Harry Details His Visit with a Psychic

Prince Harry reveals that he went to see a woman with "powers." The psychic told him that his mother had a message for him from the grave: She wanted him to know that he was living the life she wanted for him. And, he maintains, the psychic knew private details about his life.

2 For 10 Years He Failed to Cope with Her Death

Prince Harry explains that for ten years after Diana's death, he told himself she had "disappeared" and also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. It wasn't until he retraced her final steps in 2007 when he was in Paris for the world cup, driving through the Alma tunnel where she was killed, at the same exact speed, that he finally accepted she was gone. He also believes that it was the spirit of his mother who led him to his now-wife.

3 Until He Visited the Tunnel Where She Died

While he always envisioned the tunnel being a deadly scary place, on his drive, he realized "it was just a tunnel, short and without major complexity." At first, he thought it was "a terrible idea" to drive through the tunnel at the same speed, but then it suddenly made sense. "'She is dead,' I thought. My God, she has truly gone forever," he writes.

4 He Felt "Energy" When He Met with the Psychic

In the book, he explains that he met with a "woman who claimed to have powers" who was recommended by friends after his son, Archie, was born in 2019. As soon as they sat down, he "felt an energy around her."

5 She Told Him That He Was "Living the Life She Couldn't"

"Your mother is with you," she told him. "I know, I've felt that of late," he responded. The woman specified that Diana was with him "right now," which made him cry. "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you," the woman said to him, he writes.