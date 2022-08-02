Prince Harry Has "Refused" This One Demand From Prince Charles, Says Report

Tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family have been high ever since the former left the latter to move to America, with his bride Meghan Markle. Now, with a new memoir due soon, reportedly this November (although it's been pushed back before), Royal watchers are curious about what Harry has put into it–none more so, perhaps, than Harry's father Prince Charles. According to one new report, he is said to have hoped to discuss the book's contents with his son but was denied an in depth talk. To discover how that meeting reportedly went down, what the "sticking point" was, and what might be in the book in Harry's own words, read on.

1 Prince Charles Did Not Get a Chance to Discuss Book in Depth, Says Report

Neil Sean tells The Express that the Prince refused to talk about his upcoming book with his dad. "We know that Prince Charles spent very little time with his son Prince Harry," Neil said. "Charles wanted to have a one-to-one chat but that ended up being a very brief meeting." One report put the meeting at a scant 10 minutes. "According to a very good source, allegedly, Prince Harry refused to detail anything about his forthcoming memoir to Prince Charles," Neil went on. "The big sticking point this year, being the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 75th year of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles doesn't want any negativity. According to that good source, Harry refused to talk about what he put down in his book and how this will pan out. It has been pushed back, and Charles will have to wait and see like the rest of us."

2 Prince Harry Will Share His "Lessons Learned"

The memoir, due from Penguin Random House, has the Prince feeling open about his life. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry, 37, wrote in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

He continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Here's What Buckingham Palace Says About the Book so Far

Those in Buckingham Palace refused to comment about the book's contents when asked. "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace told People.

4 Here's What the Publisher Says So Far

"Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," says Penguin Random House. "Looking forward to reading the truth. It will make a refreshing change from the misinformation peddled by the UK tabloids," said one commenter on Twitter.

5 The Book is Not a Money Grab, Say Insiders. In Fact, it Will Benefit Charities.

Proceeds of the book are expected to go to charity. The Prince has already pledged $1.5 million of the proceeds to Sentebale. "Sentebale works with vulnerable children and young people in Botswana and Lesotho. We help them access vital health services, receive care and support, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient," says the organization. "This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," Prince Harry said in a statement.