Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been on the rocks ever since he married Meghan Markle. However, after penning major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the tension between the royal family members has intensified.

And, now that Harry's tell-all, Spare, is just days away from publication, and several huge bombshells from the book have already dropped via excerpts, one expert claims that Harry won't stand "any chance" of a reconciliation.

1 A Journalist Maintains That Harry's Latest Interviews Offer Hints

British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti explained to Us Weekly that the promos for two of Prince Harry's upcoming interviews, publicizing his book, offer significant hints as to the future of his life in the Royal Family. And, he says, reconciliation is very unlikely. That, paired with the many shocking allegations Harry makes in the book – including one that Prince William physically assaulted him, make it unlikely that he will strike up peace with the family anytime soon.

2 Harry Has "Fought Quite Hard to Attack the Family" – Not Reconcile, Expert Claims

"It seems to me like he's acknowledging [that] there's no way back from this [in the clip]," Sacerdoti said. "He said he wants his brother back, he wants his father back. … I think that seems a bit rich, to be honest, because Meghan [Markle] and Harry have done everything they could to alienate themselves from their family. I think they've really fought quite hard to attack the family."

3 He Is Referring to Harry's ITV Interview

The journalist is referring to the clip from Harry's interview with ITV. "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," Sacerdoti told Tom Bradbury, in the interview airing Sunday, January 8. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

4 Harry and Meghan Are More Likely to Be Leaking Stories, Expert Claims

Sacerdoti says that it's ironic Harry would accuse his family of leaking stories, because he believes it is the other way around. "I would say they're not likely to be having complex or emotional discussions behind the scenes, because if anyone's leaking things, it does seem to come more from Harry and Meghan's side," he continued. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 The Royals Are Probably More Worried About Saying Things in Private to Harry and Meghan, Expert Says

Sacerdoti also pointed out that Harry's family are the ones who are probably worried about saying anything in private. "So, should the king or the future king — that is to say Charles or William — have anything to say in private, they're probably very afraid to because they're worried that it will just be on Netflix or on Spotify or in a book or told to Gayle King or to Anderson Cooper."

6 Expert Doesn't Think Reconciliation "Stands Any Chance"

Per Sacerdoti, Harry isn't really doing his part in reconciling with his family. "I don't think that is how you make peace within any family, but one that's so in the public eye, so much under the public gaze, I don't think it stands any chance."