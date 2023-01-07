Extra

Prince Harry Doesn't Stand "Any Chance" of Peace With King Charles and William, Expert Claims. "No Way Back."

Harry and Meghan have “fought quite hard to attack the family,” he says.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 7, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 7, 2023

Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been on the rocks ever since he married Meghan Markle. However, after penning major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the tension between the royal family members has intensified.

And, now that Harry's tell-all, Spare, is just days away from publication, and several huge bombshells from the book have already dropped via excerpts, one expert claims that Harry won't stand "any chance" of a reconciliation.

1
A Journalist Maintains That Harry's Latest Interviews Offer Hints

Shutterstock

British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti explained to Us Weekly that the promos for two of Prince Harry's upcoming interviews, publicizing his book, offer significant hints as to the future of his life in the Royal Family. And, he says, reconciliation is very unlikely. That, paired with the many shocking allegations Harry makes in the book – including one that Prince William physically assaulted him, make it unlikely that he will strike up peace with the family anytime soon. 

2
Harry Has "Fought Quite Hard to Attack the Family" – Not Reconcile, Expert Claims

Netflix

"It seems to me like he's acknowledging [that] there's no way back from this [in the clip]," Sacerdoti said. "He said he wants his brother back, he wants his father back. … I think that seems a bit rich, to be honest, because Meghan [Markle] and Harry have done everything they could to alienate themselves from their family. I think they've really fought quite hard to attack the family." 

3
He Is Referring to Harry's ITV Interview

ITV

The journalist is referring to the clip from Harry's interview with ITV. "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," Sacerdoti told Tom Bradbury, in the interview airing Sunday, January 8. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

4
Harry and Meghan Are More Likely to Be Leaking Stories, Expert Claims

Netflix

Sacerdoti says that it's ironic Harry would accuse his family of leaking stories, because he believes it is the other way around. "I would say they're not likely to be having complex or emotional discussions behind the scenes, because if anyone's leaking things, it does seem to come more from Harry and Meghan's side," he continued. 

5
The Royals Are Probably More Worried About Saying Things in Private to Harry and Meghan, Expert Says

prince charles facts
Shutterstock

Sacerdoti also pointed out that Harry's family are the ones who are probably worried about saying anything in private. "So, should the king or the future king — that is to say Charles or William — have anything to say in private, they're probably very afraid to because they're worried that it will just be on Netflix or on Spotify or in a book or told to Gayle King or to Anderson Cooper." 

6
Expert Doesn't Think Reconciliation "Stands Any Chance"

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Per Sacerdoti, Harry isn't really doing his part in reconciling with his family. "I don't think that is how you make peace within any family, but one that's so in the public eye, so much under the public gaze, I don't think it stands any chance."

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Happy woman smiling outside in nature.
    Happy woman smiling outside in nature.
    Relationships

    The Most Free-Spirited Zodiac Sign

    These signs are full of light and love.

  • Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $10,000 in New Scam
    Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $10,000 in New Scam
    Extra

    Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $10,000 in New Scam

    "Dr. Love" nabbed on fraud charges.

  • Hands on phone calling 911.
    Hands on phone calling 911.
    Extra

    Florida Burglars Called 911 for Help Moving Stolen Goods After Breaking Into a Home, Deputies Say

    They were trying to get a ride to the airport.

  • Woman looking at over the counter (OTC) drugs in a pharmacy.
    Woman looking at over the counter (OTC) drugs in a pharmacy.
    Health

    5 OTC Meds Pharmacists Wish You'd Stop Taking

    These non-prescription drugs can be dangerous.

  • Terrifying Moment HBO Actress Was Attacked and Bitten by Angry Seal on a Popular Beach
    Terrifying Moment HBO Actress Was Attacked and Bitten by Angry Seal on a Popular Beach
    Extra

    Terrifying Moment HBO Actress Was Attacked and Bitten by Angry Seal on a Popular Beach

    "They have big teeth."

  • Prince Harry Was Told Princess Diana "Is With You Right Now" by Medium
    Prince Harry Was Told Princess Diana "Is With You Right Now" by Medium
    Extra

    Prince Harry Was Told Princess Diana "Is With You Right Now" by Medium

    The Duke of Sussex recalls meeting with a psychic, who told him his mother approved of his choices. 

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group