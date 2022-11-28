Ever since leaving their roles as working members of the Royal Family and moving to Montecito, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pretty vocal when it comes to how they feel about The Firm. Over the course of two years, they have insinuated that there are themes of racism and repression amongst family members and made accusations that Meghan was mistreated and her mental health overlooked by them. Harry has been working on his tell-all book for over a year, and the couple has been filming their upcoming docuseries for a long time as well.

However, something happened in September that changed everything: Queen Elizabeth died. Now, experts are saying that the timing of these two major releases may not be such a great thing for Prince Harry. Keep reading to learn more—and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

1 Allegedly, the "Public Has Turned" on the Couple

According to Sky News Contributor Prue MacSween the "public has turned" on Harry and Meghan as a result of Queen Elizabeth's death. "The public has turned really well and truly now with the death of Her Majesty," she said.

2 Allegedly, Harry Will "Find Himself Out in the Cold"

"There was so much love for that woman and sympathy for her and now I think that he's seen what he's done, and I think that he's probably lamenting it," she continued. "It's a runaway train for him because Netflix wants to capitalize on what's happened this year and I think he's really going to find himself out in the cold."

3 However, It Is Allegedly Too Late, "He's Made His Bed"

However, at this point, MacSween believes it is too late for Prince Harry to do anything about it. "He's made his bed and he's going to have to lay in it."

4 Harry and Meghan Will Allegedly Try and "Distance Themselves" From the Documentary

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden agrees. "We're going to see a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from and let's be clear why because it looks like it's going to be awful for the Royal Family," he told Palace Confidential."There's going to be lots of negative stuff."

5 They Will Allegedly Claim it was the "Director's Vision"

He believes that they will try and blame the director, and that Meghan's Variety interview foreshadows that. "They want to be able to say that's just the director's vision that's nothing to do with us," he continued. "It's very alarming." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In the interview, the former Suits star said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story, even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."