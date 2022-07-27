The No. 1 Reason Why Prince Harry Decided to Write His Controversial Memoir

In July 2021 it was announced that Prince Harry would be publishing an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" sometime in 2022. Ever since, royal insiders have been speculating about what the Duke of Sussex will be putting in the highly anticipated book, especially after he and wife Meghan Markle fled the country, made a home for themselves in America, and revealed shocking details about their life in England in an explosive interview with Oprah. And, aside from the huge paycheck, many people are also wondering what motivated Prince Harry to write a tell-all in the first place. Here is why the 37-year-old decided to write his controversial memoir and everything we know about it so far.

1 He Wants to Prove He Is One with the People

Harry, who now lives in Montecito, California with his wife and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, wants to prove he is one with the people. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the 37-year-old wrote in his statement announcing the book. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

2 He Promises to Be Honest

In the statement he promises readers that they will finally learn about his life, straight from his mouth. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he continued.

3 The Book Will Tell His Story, From Childhood Until the Present Day

The publisher, Penguin Random House, promises that in the book, "the definitive account" of the Duke of Sussex's life, readers will learn all about Harry's life, starting from his childhood with Princess Diana and continuing to his life in Santa Barbara with his family. "Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," they wrote. "Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story," added Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House.

4 There Is Lots of Gossip About What Is In the Book

Insiders are speculating what Harry is going to reveal in the book. "There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood… there is some content in there that should make his family nervous," said one Page Six insider. Per the Daily Mail, "Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the royal family. Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented. Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication."

5 Harry's Payday Was Huge

Page Six reports that Harry was paid "at least $20 million up front" from Penguin Random House. In August 2021, he revealed that some of the proceeds would be donated to the Sentebale charity. "This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement.

6 The Royals Are Worried, According to Reports

Rumor has it that the Queen herself is worried about what Harry is planning on revealing in his book. According to The Sun, Prince Charles is also very worried about what will be written about Duchess Camilla, his wife. "Charles has shared his concerns with William and is keen he somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla should the book attack her. But as much as William loves his father, he's unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood, he will try and stay neutral," an insider told the publication. "There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope," another insider dished to The Mirror.

7 The Book Is Set to Come Out This Year

Penguin Random House initially scheduled for release in late 2022, and many believe it will hit shelves before the holiday season. "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once, but it is on track for the end of the year," a source told The Sun.