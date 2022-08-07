Ever since Prince Harry announced that he was working on a memoir back in 2021, the world has been buzzing about what to expect. Now that the book is slated for publication sometime toward the end of the year, the potential impact on the royal family is becoming very real, with insiders claiming that many of the royals – including the Queen of England herself – are lawyering up. Now, according to a new report, Prince Harry might have considered easing up on what he says in the highly anticipated book.

1 Harry Announced the Book Last Summer

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry stated in a press release issued in 2021 announcing the "truthful and wholly accurate" tell-all. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." Amongst the topics many expect to be addressed in the book include the purported mistreatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, themes of racism, and who is to blame in the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

2 Experts Believe That Harry May Have Tamed Down the Book

However, according to royal experts, after the book sent a "tsunami of fear" through the royal family, the Queen may have met with her grandson and asked him to "tone down" the book. "There is still that possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on deaf ears, and that Harry is having second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all…," royal expert Richard Kay told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 He Started Writing It When Tensions Were High

In March 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah for an explosive interview that rocked the royal family. The book was announced shortly after, and according to Kay, Harry started writing it immediately. "The book was completed, we believe in, about January – at least Harry's part in it – the interviews. That was really when Harry was still at peak rage, with Britain, with the Royal Family, with his sibling and family," he said.

4 However, Things Have Calmed Down Since Then

However, things have calmed down between Harry and his family in the last few months. "Since then, there has been a measure of a rapprochement. We saw it at the Jubilee, there was a bit of an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit. Will he want to readjust what he's written? All these things must be going through his mind," he says. "When he saw the Queen on his way to the Invictus Games earlier this year … I think Harry seems to have just slightly spiked his guns. The Queen has slightly calmed the situation down," added Duncan Larcombe.

5 He Might Not Attack Any Family Members

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, doesn't believe that Harry will put any members of the royal family under fire in the book. "I've got a feeling that Harry is not going knock any members of his family," she said. "He wants to talk about himself, and his feelings, and his wokeness. And the ghost-writer is a very, very good writer indeed, and he has a way with words that he can encompass all that," she added. "I don't think Harry has to say anything unpleasant about anyone in this book."