This week Prince William and Kate Middleton descended upon the United States for their first visit in several years and the first since William's brother, Prince Harry, and wife, Meghan Markle, made their Megxit to America. The future King made the trip as part of his devotion to the environment and his Earthshot Prize award. Photos and videos of Will and Kate started dominating the newsfeed on Wednesday.

However, a bombshell was dropped on the couple Thursday morning: Harry and Meghan debuted the first trailer to their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries. Suddenly, attention shifted from Will and Kate's environmental cause to the shocking promo. Many experts claim that Harry and Meghan released the trailer at that exact moment to deliberately sabotage the trip.

1 The Trailer Is Dramatic

At the start, Prince Harry says: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors." Later on, Meghan dramatically adds: When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

2 The Couple Look Blissfully in Love

In the one-minute promo, never-before-seen photos and videos of the couple appear, dancing together at a wedding, Harry serenading Meghan with an Ed Sheeran song, Meghan cradling her baby bump, and the two enjoying time with their two rescue dogs. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 It Also Shows Them Looking Sad

However, in addition to the blissful images, it also depicts the couple in despair. In one image, Harry looks exasperated, and Meghan appears to be wiping tears from her eyes. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry states at the end.

4 Those Close to the Family Have Reportedly Nicknamed Them "The Kardashians"

A source states that the Sussexes have been nicknamed the Kardashians because "they want all the attention they can possibly get," adding, "They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people. That's the contrast."

5 The Series "Paints a Picture of Our World and How We Treat Each Other"

According to Netflix, the series, directed by Emmy award-winning director Liz Garbus, is "a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history," adding: "Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."