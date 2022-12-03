Extra

Prince Harry and Meghan Are "on the Warpath" After Releasing a Trailer for Their Bombshell Documentary: Experts

Several experts agree the timing of the trailer was not accidental.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 3, 2022
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 3, 2022

This week Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in the United States for their highly anticipated trip to Boston, Massachusetts, for William's Earshot Prize. According to insiders, the three-day festivities surrounding environmental issues are a big deal not only to the couple but the Royal Family as a whole, to raise their profile abroad and distract Americans from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media blitz, depicting them in an unfavorable light.

But as photos, videos, and headlines of the future King and Queen started splashing across the front page of international websites, so did another huge story: Harry and Meghan had released a trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary – and experts maintain the timing is not accidental: The couple is "on the warpath," they say. 

1
The 60-Second Trailer Makes a Statement

Netflix

In the 60-second trailer, which dropped on Thursday, never-before-seen photos and videos of the couple flash before the screen. Some of them appear to be from the couple's early relationship and their wedding, while others are clearly more recent. 

2
The Doc Will Cover "What's Happening Behind Closed Doors"

Netflix

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry says in the trailer. "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan adds in another clip. 

3
Prince Harry Says He "Had to Do Everything" to "Protect His Family"

Netflix

In lots of the images, it is unclear whether the couple is laughing or crying.  "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," says Prince Harry in one of the clips. 

4
One Expert Maintains It Was "Obviously Timed" to "Take Away" From Will and Kate's Tirip

prince william kate middleton holiday card
Shutterstock

Richard Fitzwilliams dubs the couple "unpredictable," telling Daily Mail that the trailer's release was "obviously timed to take away from the Wales' trip to Boston." He added that Harry and Meghan "like to control their narrative," and that it is a direct hit against his brother. "The timing draws attention away from William and Catherine's visit to Boston, which is highly prestigious," he added. "William is launching the Earthshot Prize and meeting Biden, which is very very prestigious."

5
Harry's Biographer Even Called It the Couple's "Halftime Show"

Omid Scobie/Instagram

Even Harry and Meghan's biographer, Omid Scobie, agreed that there was some entertainment involved in the timing of the clip. "If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show…" he tweeted. 

6
Another Expert Claims "Harry and Meghan Are on the Warpath"

Shutterstock

"There are very few words in the trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series. But the message is still as plain as can be: Harry and Meghan are on the warpath," writes Royal Expert Valentine Low for The Times

7
They Are Trying to Take the Attention

Netflix

"It is a big deal for William," she says about the significance of his trip to Boston. "And Harry and Meghan are all too aware that by releasing the trailer it will take up a sizeable part of the media's attention — attention that might otherwise have focused on William and Kate."

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of a young man looking stressed out at home
    Shot of a young man looking stressed out at home
    Health

    This Tiny Change to Your Diet Can Slash Stress

    Cut down on this one food, experts advise.

  • Female "Fake Doctor" Worked in State Hospital Over a Year to Please Her Family, is Arrested
    Female "Fake Doctor" Worked in State Hospital Over a Year to Please Her Family, is Arrested
    Extra

    Female "Fake Doctor" Worked in State Hospital Over a Year to Please Her Family, is Arrested

    "Are these all lies? We can't understand anything."

  • Brain Scans
    Brain Scans
    Health

    Taking This Supplement May Spike Cancer Risk

    It might do more harm than good.

  • family dollar store
    family dollar store
    Smarter Living

    Family Dollar Slashes Prices to Save Itself

    The strategy is already showing some success.

  • Circa August 2019: USPS Post Office Mail Trucks. The Post Office is responsible for providing mail delivery IX
    Circa August 2019: USPS Post Office Mail Trucks. The Post Office is responsible for providing mail delivery IX
    Smarter Living

    USPS Just Announced These Surprising Closures

    Prepare for these this month and next.

  • "West Palm Beach, USA - July 27, 2012: A CVS Drugstore Pharmacy store with cars parked in the front parking lot. CVS is one of the largest drugstore chains in the USA."
    "West Palm Beach, USA - July 27, 2012: A CVS Drugstore Pharmacy store with cars parked in the front parking lot. CVS is one of the largest drugstore chains in the USA."
    Health

    CVS and Walgreens Are Running Out of OTC Meds

    Here's why some popular drugs are harder to find.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group