This week Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in the United States for their highly anticipated trip to Boston, Massachusetts, for William's Earshot Prize. According to insiders, the three-day festivities surrounding environmental issues are a big deal not only to the couple but the Royal Family as a whole, to raise their profile abroad and distract Americans from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media blitz, depicting them in an unfavorable light.

But as photos, videos, and headlines of the future King and Queen started splashing across the front page of international websites, so did another huge story: Harry and Meghan had released a trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary – and experts maintain the timing is not accidental: The couple is "on the warpath," they say.

1 The 60-Second Trailer Makes a Statement

In the 60-second trailer, which dropped on Thursday, never-before-seen photos and videos of the couple flash before the screen. Some of them appear to be from the couple's early relationship and their wedding, while others are clearly more recent.

2 The Doc Will Cover "What's Happening Behind Closed Doors"

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry says in the trailer. "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan adds in another clip.

3 Prince Harry Says He "Had to Do Everything" to "Protect His Family"

In lots of the images, it is unclear whether the couple is laughing or crying. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," says Prince Harry in one of the clips.

4 One Expert Maintains It Was "Obviously Timed" to "Take Away" From Will and Kate's Tirip

Richard Fitzwilliams dubs the couple "unpredictable," telling Daily Mail that the trailer's release was "obviously timed to take away from the Wales' trip to Boston." He added that Harry and Meghan "like to control their narrative," and that it is a direct hit against his brother. "The timing draws attention away from William and Catherine's visit to Boston, which is highly prestigious," he added. "William is launching the Earthshot Prize and meeting Biden, which is very very prestigious."

5 Harry's Biographer Even Called It the Couple's "Halftime Show"

Even Harry and Meghan's biographer, Omid Scobie, agreed that there was some entertainment involved in the timing of the clip. "If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show…" he tweeted.

6 Another Expert Claims "Harry and Meghan Are on the Warpath"

"There are very few words in the trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series. But the message is still as plain as can be: Harry and Meghan are on the warpath," writes Royal Expert Valentine Low for The Times.

7 They Are Trying to Take the Attention

"It is a big deal for William," she says about the significance of his trip to Boston. "And Harry and Meghan are all too aware that by releasing the trailer it will take up a sizeable part of the media's attention — attention that might otherwise have focused on William and Kate."