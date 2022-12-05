Ever since Prince Harry first introduced Meghan Markle as his girlfriend, people started comparing her to Kate Middleton, Prince William's wife. While Kate and Meghan seemed to initially get along, by the time Meghan was ready to walk down the aisle, the two weren't quite as close as previously believed.

Later on, it would be revealed that Prince Harry and his older brother were also not on speaking terms, with Harry and Meghan both discussing the estrangement in interviews. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted the first trailer for their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, which many believe demonstrates their "revenge" over William and Kate.

1 The Timing Was Intentional, Sources Claim

Experts are first pointing to the timed release of the trailer, which debuted on day two of Prince William and Princess Kate's monumental trip to America. According to reports, the future King is hoping that the visit surrounding his Earthshot Prize will raise the couple's profile abroad.

2 There Are Never Before Seen Photos and Videos

However, just as Will and Kate started grabbing headlines for everything from their appearances to Kate's outfits, the trailer dropped. In it, there are multiple never-seen-before photos and clips of Harry and Meghan, which depict them looking very much in love as well as very concerned and sad.

3 Meghan Says It Makes Sense "To Hear the Story From" Them

"Why did you want to make this documentary?" the director asked the couple at the start of the trailer. Meghan answers with a question, "when the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" Later on, Harry states: "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

4 Harry and Meghan Appear to Be Wildly in Love

In many of the images and videos, the couple appears madly in love, with Harry serenading Meghan with an Ed Sheeran song and the couple frolicking with their dogs and children in various scenes. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Kate and Will Are Depicted Stoney-Faced, Sources Claim

However, it is impossible not to notice the ominous photo of the couple spitting behind Will and Kate, taken while Harry and Meghan were still working members of the Royal Family. The future King and Queen seem to be glaring at the camera, depicting them in a not-so-friendly manner.

6 One Expert Is "Appalled" by the Trailer and Claims Friends Are "Sickened"

"I was appalled when I watched this trailer, frankly, It's everything we feared, it really is," The Mail's Richard Eden exclaimed. "I've heard from Friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they've been frankly sickened by what's appeared in this video. The use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented, my goodness."