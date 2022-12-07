Extra

Prince Harry And Meghan Movie Trailer Is Misleading, Fueling the Fire, Viewers Say

Viewers point out that all is not as it seems in the latest Harry & Meghan trailer.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 7, 2022
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 7, 2022

This week, the second trailer for the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries dropped, promising lots of bombshells when the first part of the series hits the streaming service later this week. In the dramatic 60-second promo, the drama builds up, as Prince Harry makes a bone-chilling prediction: If he hadn't stepped in, his wife, Meghan Markle, may have ended up with a similar fate as his late mother, Princess Diana.

However, some eagle-eyed viewers have found some holes in Prince Harry's statement, at least according to the specifics of the trailer. Find out why they aren't quite convinced there is enough evidence to support his theory.

1
The Trailer's Footage Is Misleading, Viewers Say

Netflix

In the trailer, there is footage of media frenzy, photos and videos of the couple being harassed by the media, and voiceovers alleging racism and mistreatment. However, while the message that Meghan's life was in danger, similar to that of Princess Diana's, viewers insist that the footage supporting the claims is misleading. 

2
Voiceovers Allegedly Don't Match Up with Videos and Photos

Netflix

Several people on social media have pointed out that a lot of the footage featured in the promo was taken in the United States, not in the United Kingdom. For example, Harry and Meghan's opening shot in their car was allegedly snapped in California. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'what on Earth happened?'" Harry says. 

3
There Is Added Drama, Viewers Say

Netflix

After several photos and videos showing the couple being feted by the media, the plotline suddenly changes. "And then…" Meghan says, clicking her fingers. "Everything changed," added Harry.

4
Photos Are Misleading, Viewers Say

Shutterstock

As the next part of the preview attempts to paint a picture that the couple was abandoned and even set up to fail by The Firm, Harry explains there is a "hierarchy of the family," as an image from Trooping the Colour in June 2019 is shown. In the photo it seems as if Kate Middleton is in the center of it all, with Harry and Meghan pushed to the side. However, according to viewers, the couple is actually standing closer to the Queen and the center of it all than Will and Kate. 

5
Many of the Clips Are Allegedly Used to Influence a Mood

Netflix

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution… this feeding frenzy," a chilling voiceover accompanied by photos of Meghan's wedding day, followed by clips of Princess Diana being hounded by the press. Then, headlines from publications flash on the screen, two out of three from US – not British – publications. Viewers say this contradicts claims that the couple was in danger in the UK. 

6
A Lot of the Footage Seems to Be Taken in the United States

Netflix

"I realized… they're never going to protect you," Meghan says, with clips from World Aids Day in the background. "I was terrified," the Duke later says, "I didn't want history to repeat itself." Again, viewers maintain that the footage featured wasn't actually from the United Kingdom but from the United States and abroad. 

7
Some Was Reportedly Taken Before the Couple Met

Netflix

And, as many media outlets have reported, one of the most controversial images of the paparazzi, in what appears to be a feeding frenzy, didn't involve the couple at all. The photo was downloaded from a photo wire and was taken years before the couple even met, at a Harry Potter movie premiere. 

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • holiday packages on doorstep
    holiday packages on doorstep
    Smarter Living

    Police Issue New Warnings About Package Theft

    Here's how to avoid scams this holiday season.

  • Paul Newman in the 1962 film "Sweet Bird of Youth"
    Paul Newman in the 1962 film "Sweet Bird of Youth"
    Entertainment

    Paul Newman Hated This Movie of His So Much

    He took out ads begging people not to watch.

  • gender-neutral baby in a green hat and under covers
    gender-neutral baby in a green hat and under covers
    Smarter Living

    100+ Gender-Neutral Names (With Meanings)

    Get the scoop on these popular baby names.

  • capsule wardrobe in closet
    capsule wardrobe in closet
    Style

    8 Items for a Capsule Wardrobe After 60

    Style experts recommend starting with these.

  • A family decorating their Christmas tree
    A family decorating their Christmas tree
    Smarter Living

    You've Been Stringing Christmas Lights Wrong

    Here's how to make things easier.

  • South Padre Island
    South Padre Island
    Travel

    Beach Towns to Visit to Escape the Winter

    Chase away the winter blues.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group