Last week Netflix dropped the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated docuseries. The dramatic one-minute preview, released in the midst of Harry's brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's, big trip to America, offered no lack of drama. From hard-hitting one-liners to dramatic never-before-seen photos and videos of the couple during the highs and lows of the past few years, it gave the world a glimpse of what to expect when the first part of the show drops later this week.

It also created a narrative of what the couple experienced, including the abuse and harassment that Meghan was subjected to by the press. However, eagle-eyed viewers had one major issue with the trailer – it featured a "fake" and misleading photo. Keep reading to learn more—and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss the biggest royal scandals of all time.

1 In the Promo There Is a Black and White Photo of the Paparazzi

The trailer hoped to convey that Harry and Meghan were hounded by the press. One of the images used in it, a black and white image of hundreds of photographers holding up long lens cameras and fighting for the perfect shot, makes a serious statement.

2 The Photo Was Reportedly Taken Five Years Before the Couple Met

However, there is just one problem with it, according to viewers: It was taken a few years before Prince Harry even met Meghan Markle. Also, the photo had nothing to do with the Royal Family at all.

3 It Was Allegedly Taken at a Harry Potter Premiere in July 2011

The image in question was allegedly taken at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two in July 2011 – five years before Harry met Meghan. In it, accredited members of the press take pictures of celebrities (not royals) on the red carpet.

4 The Photo Makes a Dramatic Statement

In the one-minute Harry & Meghan trailer released last week, the photo flashes on the screen. Then Prince Harry stoically says: "I had to do everything I could to protect my family.

5 It Is the First Photo That Comes Up When You Search "Paparazzi"

Cosmopolitan UK checked the image via the picture agency and confirmed it was taken at the movie premiere. They also note that if you search paparazzi it happens to be the first image that comes up on the site.

6 The "Fake" Photo "Weakens" Harry's Argument

"I don't imagine Harry would have realized, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry's comment about protecting his family. This fake picture weakens his point," royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun.