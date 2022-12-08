Extra

"Our Engagement Was an Orchestrated Reality Show," Say Harry and Meghan in Bombshell New Series

Meghan compares their engagement to an episode of a reality show.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022

When Meghan Markle met Prince Harry, she had been working as an actress for over a decade. However, the Suits star didn't have any experience in reality television, so she wasn't prepared for the role of her lifetime: Getting engaged to a member of the Royal Family. In her new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the 41-year-old talks about how her engagement to the prince went down, comparing it to an "orchestrated reality show" and giving watchers an idea of what things look like behind the scenes of the fiercely private family.

The Docuseries Touches on Their Engagement

Netflix

The docuseries takes a deep dive into the relationship of Harry & Meghan, revealing how the two met and even disclosing personal text messages between them before they went on their first date. Meghan also discusses meeting Harry's family for the first time and how their engagement went from a private and intimate moment to a reality show-worthy circus. 

Meghan Calls It an "Orchestrated Reality Show"

Shutterstock

Meghan dubs it an "orchestrated reality show," revealing that the whole thing was less than authentic. "It was, you know, rehearsed," she admits. "We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it's all in that same moment."

They Instructed Her Exactly What to Do

Shutterstock

"You mean just like prepping you that they're gonna ask this, this, this, or how does that work?" a voice asks them. "Yeah, but also, 'Then, they'll be a moment where they'll wanna see the ring, so show the ring,'" Meghan continued.

They "Weren't Allowed to Tell" Their Story

Netflix

"My point is we weren't allowed to tell our story because they didn't want our [story]," Meghan said. "We've never been allowed to tell our story," Harry adds, with the couple laughing. "That's true," Meghan continued with Harry adding, "That's the consistency." Adds Meghan: "That is consistent. Yeah. Until now." 

The Interviewer's Response: "Recollections May Vary"

Netflix

On Thursday, the BBC journalist who conducted the engagement interview, Mishal Husain, offered a cheeky response to the claims, comparing it to a reality show. While presenting on BBC Radio 4's Today, Justin Webb, her co-presenter, joked that she was the "orchestrator" of the show. "We know recollections may vary on this particular subject, but my recollection is definitely very much: asked to do an interview and do said interview," Husain responded. "You've told your truth," Webb responded. 

