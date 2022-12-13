The world has been waiting to see what bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would drop in their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Last week, the first three episodes of the show were released, with the couple making some serious allegations about the Royal Family.

One of the most damaging? That racist undertones are prevalent throughout the United Kingdom, and the House of Windsor is to blame. According to one security expert, this claim, in addition to others, is putting the family at serious risk.

1 Harry Accused His Family of Being "Part of the Problem" of Racism

In one segment of the series, Harry claims the Royal Family has "unconscious bias" and is "part of the problem" when it comes to racism in Britain – especially the type experienced by his wife. According to security expert Dai Davies, a former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police who has guarded the family, including Queen Elizabeth, attacking the family on race grounds has resulted in a "credible threat" by extremist groups.

2 One Security Expert Believes That Extremists' "Narrative" Is Attached to Race

"There's a small minority that think Meghan walks on water," he said. "I've always said there's a greater risk from fixated individuals than there is from terrorists," Davies told The Telegraph. "Because their narrative has been attached to race to the extent it has – you could have those at the extreme end of the taking knee variety having a go at members of the Royal family."

3 He Thinks It's a "Credible Threat"

"I really think it could create a small minority who might. I think it's a credible threat and I think it should be taken very seriously, especially now the documentary has come out," he continued, adding that it could be one of the reasons why the King has been egged since he took the throne. "Twice now Charles has had eggs thrown at him."

4 Harry's Family Is in Closer Contact with the Public, So Are More at Threat

"I was surprised the first time at the slowness of the reaction. I think it's a real possibility that they do face these sorts of incidents especially as the King and Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales are in such close contact with the public," Davies added.

5 Another Expert Believes That the Comments Are Putting the Royal Family "In Jeopardy"

George R Franks, former US policeman and an associate professor at Stephen F Austin University in Texas, has also raised concerns that "the destructive and damaging comments and allegations made by Harry and Meghan Markle are placing the life and safety of members of the Royal family in jeopardy." He said: "I have been studying their increasingly tenacious attack on the character of the Royals and the institution of the monarchy for the past several months with a growing concern for the safety of the members of the 'working royals,' but also for the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 It Could Have a "Disastrous Outcome"

"I have experience with cases where individuals have committed or attempted to commit violent crimes in support of the cause of another towards whom they have become enamoured and protective," he continued. "All we need is one individual becoming obsessed with creating a situation that would place Harry as the heir apparent, and we could have a disastrous outcome."