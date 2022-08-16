When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the UK for America and forfeit their roles as working members of the Royal Family, their popularity in the country plummeted. Now that rumors are swirling about what members of the Royal Family will be targeted in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, they aren't winning over the country. According to a recent survey conducted by YouGov on the favorability of members of the royal family, nearly two third of Britons (63%) negatively view the couple. This week the couple made an announcement that sparked an intense reaction from the public with some people dubbing them "desperate."

1 Harry and Meghan Will Visit the UK in September

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representatives, within the next few weeks the couple will make a trip to the UK to visit charities and associations. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," their spokesperson said.

2 They Will Attend Some Events

What will they do on their trip? According to reports they will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5 and the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go in Germany on September 6. They will then fly back to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 People Are Accusing Them of Being Hypocrites

Over on social media, the couple's announcement was not exactly embraced with open arms. Some people accused them of making the visit for the sake of their show. "Smacks of desperation! 'We hate the UK and how dare they not fund our security, the British public and the British media are racists, our family is racist…' But guess what they will come to the UK because they need footage for Netflix!" wrote @things_royal.

4 They Are Also Being Accused of Making the Trip for Promotional Purposes

"Let me correct the headline; Henry and wife need more content for Netflix so will visit UK to attend 'charity' event, despite claiming it's not safe to do so without royal protection," agreed Kaz Humphries.

5 Some People Think the News Isn't Important

Cambridge fan account @loveforcambridg wrote: "And why is that important and needed to be revealed? They aren't royals anymore and the vast majority of the people don't care about these two traitors! They really should stop pretending to still work for the Firm and live their lives in the present, not the past."