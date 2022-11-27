Extra

You Have to Pay $1 Million to Sit Next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Too Big For Ambitions"

One expert explains why the couple is undeserving of the award.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
November 27, 2022
Next week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be honored in New York City with a prestigious award, the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, with tickets selling for $1 million dollars to sit with the couple. Previous winners include President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Al Gore, Anthony Fauci, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Since it was revealed that the couple had won the honor, there has been a good deal of debate as to whether or not they deserve to be lumped into this year's honorees, which also includes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. One Royal Expert explains why they do not. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

Harry and Meghan Are "Too Big For Their Ambitions," Says Angela Levin

According to Angela Levin, Harry and Meghan are "getting too big for their ambitions" and are undeserving of the award. She points out that if they continue on this path, their bubble will burst and people will lose all interest in them. 

She Thinks People Had "Had Enough" of Them

"If you wish to go and sit with them at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on December 6, it will only cost $1 million," TalkTV presenter Mike Graham said to Levin snarkily. "I hope they're getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop. I think we've all had enough really," Levin responded. 

Their "Pile of Lies" Is "Getting Higher"

"People are fed up to the back teeth and I'm told in America, people are getting fed up with them as well," added Graham. "They see the pile of lies getting higher and higher and the arrogance about them," responded Levin. 

Even a Kennedy Was "Baffled" By the Decision

Even a member of the legendary family who the award is named after was surprised that Harry and Meghan were being honored. Robert Kennedy Jr. also admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that he was "bewildered" and "baffled" by the decision to honor the couple with the prestigious award. 

Others Don't Believe They Deserve the Award

"I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous," added Professor David Nasaw to Yahoo News. "If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past – Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu – and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here? What in God's name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan's wealth is going to worthy causes?"

