Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview in 2021 with Oprah Winfrey shocked the world. During the time spent with the talk show host, the couple dropped many bombshells, including allegations of racism against members of the Royal Family, Meghan's mental health struggles during her pregnancy with Archie, and the family's negligence about doing anything about it, and Meghan's take on how the infamous fight with Kate Middleton right before her wedding to Prince Harry went down, with Meghan claiming that her almost sister-in-law made her cry and not the other way around.

It also delved deep into the couple's decision to leave England and abandon their roles as working royals for a life in California. While the interview was over a year ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest announcement that they are returning to the UK for a few events in September has ruffled some feathers, with one Royal expert majorly lashing out at the couple.

1 Lady Antonia Fraser Says the Interview Was "Worse Than a Crime"

Upon hearing about the couple's upcoming travel plans, royal biographer Lady Antonia Fraser is voicing her opinion about the couple's actions, calling the interview "worse than a crime." The 90-year-old, who has penned multiple biographies about royals of the past, was recently interviewed by The Daily Telegraph, where she was asked for her opinion about the latest generation of royals.

2 She Was Initially a Fan Of Meghan

She revealed that she was initially a supporter of Meghan Markle. "When Meghan first came to this country, I was very much in favor of her as an independent force—in order to remain the same, you must change," she said. "I wrote her a letter. I said, 'Do not reply'; I was just talking about independent women in history I've written about." She continued: "I sent it to Frogmore [where the Sussexes then lived]. It came back, saying, 'Not known at this address.'"

3 Now She Wishes She Would "Shut Up"

However, when Meghan sat down with Oprah in 2021, her opinion of the Duchess changed dramatically. "Now I'm afraid [the interview with] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake," she continued, lumping her in with Prince Andrew, who recently stepped down as a working royal after being accused of sexual assault. "I just wish vainly she'd shut up," she continued. "And Prince Harry. And Prince Andrew."

4 She Is a Fan of Kate Middleton

There is one Princess she is a fan of, however. "I'd like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry," she said.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Tom Bower Also Calls the Interview "Disgraceful"

Tom Bower, another prominent royal commentator, has similar feelings about the interview, recently dubbing it "disgraceful." He even said it motivated him to write his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. "I wouldn't have written this book if [Meghan] hadn't appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show. I thought that was just so disgraceful what she said and what Harry said," he said. "I am a monarchist, and I just don't think she should have been allowed to say those things unchallenged by Oprah Winfrey. It was scandalous." Bower added, "I embarked on this book to actually understand what sort of person actually launches that sort of unfair, untrue attack on the royal family, and that's very much my motive. I tried to find out the truth."