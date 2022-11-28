Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their royal duties as working members of the British Royal Family in January 2020. Despite living new lives in California, the pair are sometimes discuss the monarchy in official interviews, and their comments are often less than flattering.

Royal expert Angela Levin thinks that instead of helping with their image, constantly focusing on the Royal Family will backfire on Harry and Meghan. "I think we've all had enough. Really, it's true," she says.

1 Royal Expert Has This to Say About the Couple's Interviews

Insiders believe Harry and Meghan's constant criticism of the Royal Family two years after they left The Firm will result in the public losing interest. "I think it's extremely boring, if that's the only way they can earn money, by complaining and behaving like victims, I feel very sorry for them," says Angela Levin, author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort. "If that's all they got to sell, I think they must be disappointed in themselves."

2 Stuck In the Past, Claims Expert

Levin believes the couple are stuck in the past, and obsessing about the Royal Family instead of moving forward. "They haven't really moved on, I imagine, in the way they wanted," she says. "They wanted freedom, they wanted their own money – they were given that opportunity and yet they are clinging on to the royals but in a very negative way."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Expert Claims They are "Boring"

Levin believes it's incredibly crass for Harry and Meghan, who live privileged lives, to constantly complain. "It's a very peculiar way to continue your life like that, you need to move on," she says. "It's just getting increasingly boring, here they go again moaning when they are living in a mansion with 16 bathroom and people around the world are finding life very difficult, here they are complaining. It's just ridiculous."

4 They Have A Negative Reputation, Claims Expert

Levin says Meghan and Harry have a reputation for negative behavior. "You can't just be very nice to odd people that you choose. You have to be a humane person who treats the world and everybody in it — including your family — with respect," Levin told TalkTV. "We all have a bad layer somewhere but we want people who bring out the best in us, not the worst. And Meghan has definitely brought out the very worst in Harry."

5 People Are Bored, Expert Says

Levin's opinion is that people on both sides of the Atlantic are bored with the couple. "I hope that they're getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop," she said. "I think we've all had enough. Really, it's true… You hate this monarchy, you don't want to come, you don't want to have anything to do with it — yet you're hanging on to the titles. Why? Why not ditch it all?"