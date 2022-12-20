Extra

The Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want an Apology From Royal Family. "That Is Hard to Swallow."

The Royal Family has yet to comment on the couple’s Netflix docuseries. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 20, 2022
After months and months of waiting, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries has been fully released. In the six episodes, the controversial couple detail how their fairy tale romance turned into a "soap opera" family drama, dropping several bombshells about the media and the royal institution.

"It is like living through a soap opera where everyone else views you as entertainment," Harry says on the series. Both Harry and Meghan make several allegations about family members, including Prince William, King Charles, and even the late Queen Elizabeth. Now, according to sources, the couple wants an apology – but will they get it? 

1
The Palace Has Yet to Respond to the Allegations Made on "Harry & Meghan"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

While Queen Elizabeth issued her "some recollections may vary" statement following Harry and Meghan's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the palace has not issued an apology nor a statement since Harry & Meghan aired. Instead, the family has gone about their business, dancing at events and releasing holiday cards. 

2
Harry and Meghan Want a "Sit Down," Source Claims

Netflix

A source tells The London Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to "sit down with the royal family" for a meeting to address their "issues." Furthermore, they are hoping for a formal apology. 

3
They Also Want a "Formal Apology," According to a Source

@Sistah_Space/Twitter

A source close to Harry and Meghan is upset that the family reportedly arranged a reconciliation meeting between Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey after the royal associate made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about Fulani's heritage in November. "Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they'd like to have a meeting," the source says. 

4
The Royal Family Doesn't Plan on Responding, Insider Claims

buckingham palace gate london
Shutterstock

It is no accident that the Royal Family hasn't responded to the series. "We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless. Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn't to respond," a courtier told the publication. 

5
They Are "Rising Above" It, According to Friend

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A friend of the Royal Family added: "They are right to rise above it and concentrate on demonstrating that service and duty matter. Let the trivialities, pettiness and contradictions speak for themselves."

