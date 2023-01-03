Extra

Prince Harry Says He Wants His Father and Brother Back, But They Keep Him and Meghan "As the Villains"

Harry makes some pretty serious accusations against his family in two major interviews dropping soon.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 3, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 3, 2023

Prince Harry is going on another media blitz to promote the publication of his book, Spare. This week, ITV and CBS released promos of their soon-to-air interviews with the Prince, which will be available to watch Sunday, two days prior to his bombshell tell-all hitting bookshelves.

In the ITV interview with Tom Bradby, he again lashes out at his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, maintaining that he would like nothing more than to reconcile with his family. However, he claims they want nothing to do with him. He also once again accuses them of planting stories in the press. 

1
Harry Claims That His Family Has Made Him and Meghan "The Villains"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In the promo for the interview with ITV, Harry explains that he wants to rebuild his relationships with family members but that his family hasn't made any attempts to reconcile. Instead, they prefer to keep him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as "the villains."

2
Duke Wants His Family "Back"

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Duke of Sussex explains his relationship with his brother, William, and father, King Charles, has been majorly fractured as a result of his "Megxit" from the United Kingdom. However, he doesn't want it to be that way. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he exclaims in the promo.

3
There Is "No Willingness to Reconcile," Harry Claims

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He adds that while he has tried to repair the relationships with his family members, they have done their part. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile . . . They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains," he says.

4
Duke Also Accuses Family of "Leaking" and "Planting" Stories

Getty Image

Harry also accuses family members of "the leaking and the planting" in the media: "It never needed to be this way," he says. He also maintains that the dynamics of his family are more like a business. "I want a family. Not an institution."

5
Harry Claims He Is Going Public Because When He Tries to in Private There Are Always "Leakings"

 

Getty Images

CBS also released a short trailer for Harry's upcoming 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, describing it as "revealing" and "explosive." In it, Harry tells Cooper that he and his wife opted to go public with their criticism because "every single time I've tried to do this privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife."

He adds that royal correspondents have been "spoon-fed information" by Buckingham Palace, he says. "So when we are being told for the last six years we can't put something out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal."

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman keeping a secret.
    Woman keeping a secret.
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely To Live A Secret Life

    Who knows what they are up to?

  • Crematorium Worker Fired After "Purposefully" Mixing the Remains of Dead Pets and Dropping Them on the Floor
    Crematorium Worker Fired After "Purposefully" Mixing the Remains of Dead Pets and Dropping Them on the Floor
    Extra

    Crematorium Worker Fired After "Purposefully" Mixing the Remains of Dead Pets and Dropping Them on the Floor

    Management believes his actions were deliberate.

  • Woman Holding Her Stomach in Pain
    Woman Holding Her Stomach in Pain
    Health

    5 Tell-Tale Signs of Leaky Gut Syndrome

    It may affect your GI tract and more.

  • Scary Moment Hero Surfer Carries Stranded Shark Back out to Sea in His Arms. "What a Legend!"
    Scary Moment Hero Surfer Carries Stranded Shark Back out to Sea in His Arms. "What a Legend!"
    Extra

    Scary Moment Hero Surfer Carries Stranded Shark Back out to Sea in His Arms. "What a Legend!"

    "I just thought I'd give it a chance."

  • Jeremy Renner
    Jeremy Renner
    Entertainment

    Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After "Traumatic Injury" in Snow-Plowing Accident. Here's the Latest.

    The Hawkeye actor has undergone surgery.

  • Stressed Out Woman
    Stressed Out Woman
    Health

    Chronic Stress Spikes Risk of Cancer Death

    Take a deep breath.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group