Prince Harry is going on another media blitz to promote the publication of his book, Spare. This week, ITV and CBS released promos of their soon-to-air interviews with the Prince, which will be available to watch Sunday, two days prior to his bombshell tell-all hitting bookshelves.

In the ITV interview with Tom Bradby, he again lashes out at his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, maintaining that he would like nothing more than to reconcile with his family. However, he claims they want nothing to do with him. He also once again accuses them of planting stories in the press.

1 Harry Claims That His Family Has Made Him and Meghan "The Villains"

In the promo for the interview with ITV, Harry explains that he wants to rebuild his relationships with family members but that his family hasn't made any attempts to reconcile. Instead, they prefer to keep him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as "the villains."

2 Duke Wants His Family "Back"

Duke of Sussex explains his relationship with his brother, William, and father, King Charles, has been majorly fractured as a result of his "Megxit" from the United Kingdom. However, he doesn't want it to be that way. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he exclaims in the promo.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 There Is "No Willingness to Reconcile," Harry Claims

He adds that while he has tried to repair the relationships with his family members, they have done their part. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile . . . They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains," he says.

4 Duke Also Accuses Family of "Leaking" and "Planting" Stories

Harry also accuses family members of "the leaking and the planting" in the media: "It never needed to be this way," he says. He also maintains that the dynamics of his family are more like a business. "I want a family. Not an institution."

5 Harry Claims He Is Going Public Because When He Tries to in Private There Are Always "Leakings"

CBS also released a short trailer for Harry's upcoming 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, describing it as "revealing" and "explosive." In it, Harry tells Cooper that he and his wife opted to go public with their criticism because "every single time I've tried to do this privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife."

He adds that royal correspondents have been "spoon-fed information" by Buckingham Palace, he says. "So when we are being told for the last six years we can't put something out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal."