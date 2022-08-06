Since Prince Harry first got together with Meghan Markle, many royal experts have maintained that the Suits star calls the shots in the relationship. There have also been claims that Meghan has a political agenda, hoping to run for office one day. Now, a new report maintains that the mother-of-two has been using her fame and power to lobby politicians, while her husband, the Prince, stays home with their two children. Read on to see how Meghan is making a difference.

1 Meghan is Issues-Oriented

Neil Sean, a royal expert with his own YouTube channel, has dubbed the Duke of Sussex a "house husband," maintaining that his wife's political aspirations are coming first. "As we've found out Meghan Markle says that she definitely will be going to Washington to support the causes that are close to her heart. While she said previously that she doesn't demand or require a political career, it seems more and more that Meghan shines in the spotlight moving forward in a totally different avenue," he said.

2 Harry Is a "House Husband," Claims Expert

With two young children, he maintains that Harry is filling the role at home. "Prince Harry, the real royal, seems to be stepping back and becoming something of a househusband," he added.

3 Meghan Is Getting Active in a Few Ways

Per multiple reports, The Duchess of Sussex has been lobbying senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins about issues including paid parental leave and climate control. She has also voiced her opinion on many other issues, including abortion, and women's rights.

4 She's Fighting for Paid Leave

Meghan has been outspoken about paid leave, writing to Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi: "In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country—because when paid leave is a right, we're creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs, and economic strength at the starting line. Instead, as it stands now, we spend a fortune as a country paying into symptoms rather than causes. I understand that with everything going on these days, people might find it easy to be apathetic about what's happening in Washington, D.C. And then equally, when it feels like your voice doesn't matter, you tend to use it less often, but with stakes this high none of us can afford to let apathy win."

5 Other Sources Say She Plans on Entering Politics

Dan Wooton, wrote in a price for the Daily Mail that one of Meghan's former confidantes at the palace believed that the Duchess was using her clout to get into politics. "I am now convinced there is something bigger going on here—an eventual plan that involves running for office in America," the source reportedly confessed. "She's obsessed with US politics. I think we're (the Royal Family) now just a stepping stone to something she considers far more important and attractive."