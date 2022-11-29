One of Prince Harry's former lovers is spilling the beans on their brief romance. Catherine Ommanney, known for her short stint on the Real Housewives of DC, revealed that she was 34 when she met the 21-year-old at a bar in London, and the two hit it off. Catherine is doubtful Harry will speak about the liaison, but she wants to set the record straight. "I doubt I will be in Harry's book as a prince can't run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it's just not the done thing," Catherine tells The Sun.

According to the reality star, Harry loved lollipops and was an amazing kisser. Here's what else she loved about dating Harry.

1 They Allegedly Met In a Bar

Catherine and Harry met in a bar in Chelsea, London, in 2006. "We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself," she says. "Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh so I asked him, 'What are you doing (…) in that?' I don't think he was used to people taking the Mickey and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room. He was only 21 so a relationship was the furthest thing from my mind. But when everyone started leaving at around 11pm, Harry pointed to one of three Range Rovers parked outside and said, 'Hop in with me,' which I found very flattering."

2 They Allegedly Got to Know One Another

Catherine says Harry had three protection officers with him at the bar. "We were driven to Eclipse nightclub in South Kensington and whisked downstairs to the VIP area," she says. "A few moments later the manager came over and asked, 'What is your favorite song?' Harry said, 'Gnarls Barkley, Crazy.' It came on a second later and I said, 'You are so spoiled.' Harry just laughed. I started chatting to somebody and Harry took the cloth out of the champagne bucket and put it over my head. I was a bit upset because it was freezing. I told him, 'Stop being so needy, that is not the way to behave.' "One of his security guards came over and told him off, saying, 'Get a grip, you can't behave like that. I saw him get told off like that a few times."

3 Allegedly Acting Like Teenagers

Catherine ended up going back with Harry to his friend's house. "We went to another club but after half an hour I told Harry, 'I'm starving, do you make a good bacon sandwich?' He said, 'I make an excellent bacon sandwich' and we went back to his friend's place in Chelsea. Harry and I shared a cigarette on the steps outside and he really opened-up to me. We went upstairs to the bathroom and started mucking about like teenagers, singing into toothbrushes like they were microphones. We got into the bath with our clothes on and one of our friends took a photo on my phone."

4 Alleged Sandwiches and Kisses

Harry came through on his promise to make Catherine a sandwich. "Harry and I went to the kitchen and he made a great bacon sandwich. We sat in the kitchen chatting for ages and we both had the giggles. We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home. It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life. I was absolutely speechless." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Harry insisted on driving her home after that. "We continued texting and I saw him again about a week later at a bar in Kensington. We had another kiss and Harry was very complimentary, telling me how beautiful I was. We met a few more times, always in private bars."

5 An Allegedly Friendly Split

According to Catherine, the relationship went on for a bit longer before finally fizzling out, with no hard feelings on either side. After two dates, Harry changed his number and the next time Catherine saw him was in Barbados in 2009. "Harry pushed past his bodyguards to give me a kiss and a hug and we had a great conversation. In hindsight it's a shame we couldn't have remained friends," she says.

6 The Time Of Her Life

Catherine remembers her relationship with Harry fondly. "I had the time of my life when I was with Harry as we got each other's sense of humor," she says. "Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me. If he wasn't a royal and was maybe ten years older, he would be my perfect man. If Harry walked through the door here now, he would probably give me a high five and I am sure we will meet again, because the world is a small place. I hope he is happy and has found some freedom finally, because that is something he was desperately searching for back then. I hope Meghan looks after him and I don't wish him anything other than happiness and success because he is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent and lovely human being."