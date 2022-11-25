On Monday night, Elton John closed out his final North American tour at Dodger Stadium. "Tonight is a very special night, a very emotional night for me," he said. "It's been a long journey." The 75-year-old, who first played the stadium over 47 years ago in 1975, announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is his final tour ever.

Ahead of the show, the legend received a very special video from everyone from Joe Biden to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In it, the Duke and Duchess recorded a very intimate video, sharing their gratitude about one thing in particular.

1 Meghan Congratulated Elton John and Revealed She and Harry Went to One of His Shows

In the video, Meghan reveals that she and Harry were able to enjoy one of the legend's final shows. "We just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you," the former Suits star said in the video. "We are so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."

2 Harry Also Thanked Him for Being a Good Friend to His Mother

Then, her husband issued him a very special token of gratitude. "Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum," added Prince Harry. "Thank you for being our friend and thank you for being [a friend] to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

3 "We Love You," Exclaimed Harry

Harry continued to share his love for the singer. "Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that, but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career."

4 Sir Elton Performed at Princess Diana's Funeral

Sir Elton John was a dear friend to Harry's mother, Princess Diana. He even performed at her 1997 funeral, famously changing the lyrics to his hit song, Candle In the Wind, which was written for Marilyn Monroe, for his old friend.

5 He Has Also Supported Harry and Meghan

And he has also been a great support for her children, including Harry and Meghan, when they were slammed for using private jets for a holiday in France. "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week," he said at the time.