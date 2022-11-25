Extra

The Real Reason Why Prince Harry Thanked Elton John in New Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “love” the legendary singer

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
November 25, 2022
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
November 25, 2022

On Monday night, Elton John closed out his final North American tour at Dodger Stadium. "Tonight is a very special night, a very emotional night for me," he said. "It's been a long journey." The 75-year-old, who first played the stadium over 47 years ago in 1975, announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is his final tour ever.

Ahead of the show, the legend received a very special video from everyone from Joe Biden to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In it, the Duke and Duchess recorded a very intimate video, sharing their gratitude about one thing in particular. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these The Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

1
Meghan Congratulated Elton John and Revealed She and Harry Went to One of His Shows

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In the video, Meghan reveals that she and Harry were able to enjoy one of the legend's final shows. "We just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you," the former Suits star said in the video. "We are so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."

2
Harry Also Thanked Him for Being a Good Friend to His Mother

GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Then, her husband issued him a very special token of gratitude. "Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum," added Prince Harry. "Thank you for being our friend and thank you for being [a friend] to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

3
"We Love You," Exclaimed Harry

Shutterstock

Harry continued to share his love for the singer. "Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that, but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career."

4
Sir Elton Performed at Princess Diana's Funeral

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Sir Elton John was a dear friend to Harry's mother, Princess Diana. He even performed at her 1997 funeral, famously changing the lyrics to his hit song, Candle In the Wind, which was written for Marilyn Monroe, for his old friend. 

5
He Has Also Supported Harry and Meghan

Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

And he has also been a great support for her children, including Harry and Meghan, when they were slammed for using private jets for a holiday in France. "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week," he said at the time. 

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Pharmacist assisting a customer at the pharmacy.
    Pharmacist assisting a customer at the pharmacy.
    Health

    These 6 OTC Drugs Can Be Dangerous

    It's important to take these exactly as directed.

  • "Disrespectful" Female Tourist Sparks Outrage After Climbing and Dancing on Steps of Sacred Ancient Mayan Temple
    "Disrespectful" Female Tourist Sparks Outrage After Climbing and Dancing on Steps of Sacred Ancient Mayan Temple
    Extra

    "Disrespectful" Female Tourist Sparks Outrage After Climbing and Dancing on Steps of Sacred Ancient Mayan Temple

    "It's like dancing on top of a grave."

  • Three older women in cocktail dresses
    Three older women in cocktail dresses
    Style

    5 Tips For Wearing Cocktail Dresses Over 60

    Style experts share advice on dressing up.

  • Older Couple Smiling Under the Covers
    Older Couple Smiling Under the Covers
    Sex

    6 Ways to Rekindle Your Sex Life After 50

    Experts share their sexiest advice for couples.

  • An older woman with gray hair in a white robe using a blow dryer against a teal background.
    An older woman with gray hair in a white robe using a blow dryer against a teal background.
    Style

    The Most Important Products If You Have Gray Hair

    Hair stylists swear by these nine products.

  • woman relaxing at home, browsing her smart phone.
    woman relaxing at home, browsing her smart phone.
    Smarter Living

    Ways to Motivate Yourself When You Feel Lazy

    These quick and easy tips come from experts.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group