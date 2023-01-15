Extra

Prince Harry Reveals The Sad Way Charles Told Him That Diana Had Passed Away

The interaction between father and son was incredibly sad. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 15, 2023
January 15, 2023

After weeks of excerpts teased and bombshell interviews promoting his tell-all Prince Harry's Spare finally hit bookshelves last week. As expected, the Duke of Sussex didn't hold back from dropping bombshells about everyone in the Royal Family, including his brother, Prince William, sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, father, King Charles, stepmother, Queen Camilla, and even Queen Elizabeth.

However, he also devotes a great deal of the revealing book to his mother, Princess Diana, and how her death impacted him throughout his lifetime. In one of the passages he even reveals exactly how his father informed him of her passing, and the interaction is heartbreaking. 

Charles Informed Him That Diana Was in a Car Crash, Harry Claims

Harry maintains that his father came right out and told him that his mother had been in a major accident. "Darling boy, Mummy's been in a car crash," Charles told him, Harry writes in the book. "There were complications."

Harry Says Charles Kept Calling Him "Darling Boy"

"Mummy was quite badly injured and taken to hospital, darling boy," Charles continued. "He always called me 'darling boy,' but he was saying it quite a lot now," writes Harry. "His voice was soft. He was in shock, it seemed."

Charles Put His Hand on Harry's Knees and Broke the News, Harry Claims

Charles then went on to deliver the devastating truth. "With a head injury. They tried, darling boy. I'm afraid she didn't make it," he said, according to Harry, who also revealed that his father "didn't hug" him, but instead, put his hand on his knees and told him."It's going to be OK," Charles said.

Harry Also Revealed He Used Drugs to Cope with His Mother's Day

When he got older, Harry would abuse drugs and alcohol to cope with his mother's death so he could "feel different," he writes in the book. He does admit that it was not "fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others," but got the job done. "It did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different." He also reveals that he used hallucinogens under the care of an expert to help with the mourning process and give him clarity. 

He Ended Up Seeing a Psychic Who Helped Give Him Closure

Later on, in 2019, he would meet with a "woman who claimed to have powers" who was recommended by friends and said he "felt an energy around her." The woman made him feel closer to his mother than ever. "Your mother is with you," she told him. "I know, I've felt that of late," he responded. The woman specified that Diana was with him "right now," which made him cry. "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you," the woman said to him, he writes. 

