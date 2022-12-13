Extra

Prince Harry Makes His Most Shocking Allegation Yet in New Netflix Trailer

He claims The Firm lied to protect William 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 13, 2022
December 13, 2022

The entire world has been on pins and needles waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to air, wondering what royal bombshells the couple will drop. Last week, the first part of the controversial couple's two-part series became available to stream. While they did make a number of surprising claims, after the couple's previous interviews many people were expecting more dramatic revelations.

However, judging by the latest trailer for part two, which hits Netflix on December 15, the couple might be saving the most shocking allegations for last. 

1
Harry Accuses the Royal Family of Lying for His Brother

Netflix

In the 90-second clip released on Monday, Prince Harry accuses the Royal Family of refusing to stand up for him by telling the truth, all while being totally willing to lie for his older brother, Prince William. The shocking claim is just a glimpse of what to expect. 

2
Harry and Meghan Claim Their Lives Were at Risk

Netflix

"I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did," Harry says at the start of the trailer. "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were," added Meghan. After, there is a clip from the couple leaving England on what Harry dubs their "Freedom flight." 

3
They "Lied to Protect" William But Refused to "Tell the Truth to Protect Us"

Netflix

"In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter," Harry said in a sit-down interview featured in the clip. He then accuses the royal family of "institutional gaslighting." Meghan adds: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

At this point, Harry makes a very dramatic statement: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother," he states. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

4
They "Just Wanted to Be Free"

Netflix

The promo is also filled with photos of the couple looking loved and happy in the United States. "They just wanted to be free," adds their friend Tyler Perry. "They just wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applaud that." 

5
Harry Believes It "Was a Fight Worth Fighting For"

Netflix

Adds Harry: "In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter." Then Meghan says, "It gave us that chance to create the home we always wanted." "I've always felt this was a fight worth fighting for." 

