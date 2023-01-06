Prince Harry has admitted to doing drugs, including cocaine during a shooting weekend, mushrooms at Courteney Cox's house, and marijuana at Kensington Palace. He was trying to "mask something," he writes in his new memoir, Spare; the book goes on sale Tuesday, but a copy has leaked, and in it, the Royal indeed spares no detail. He explains exactly what led him to self-medicate and describes the circumstances in which he indulged. Read on to see exactly what he said about taking each of these drugs and what to do if you or someone you know begin to abuse substances.

1 Harry Had "Taken Cocaine"

Harry writes that he had "taken cocaine" in 2002, during a shooting weekend, when he was 17 and did "a few more lines" once in a while. He said it was not "fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He added: "I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order. At least that was what I was trying to convince myself of," he said.

2 He Did Mushrooms at Courteney Cox's House

While out with friends, Harry ended up in Courteney Cox's house. "I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler," Harry wrote. He said he had a crush on the Friends actress. "I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

After being into his "third or fourth tequila," he eyeballed "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" placed out for all to enjoy. "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he writes. The drugs made a trash can with a foot pedal come to life. "I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth," he wrote. "A huge open grin. I laughed."

He left "giggling." Unfortunately, his friend had a bad trip.

3 He Smoked Marajuana at Kensington Palace

"The Duke of Sussex admits in his memoir he has taken cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms, revealing that psychedelic drugs allowed him to see 'the truth,'" reports the Telegraph. "Prince Harry writes in Spare that he took psychedelics both for fun and therapeutically over the years, smoking cannabis in his garden at Kensington Palace and at Eton. Under their influence, he was able to see there was 'another world where the red mist didn't exist,' he says, claiming that drugs had helped him both escape and 'redefine' reality. He reveals that after the drugs wore off, he was still able to see this other world that was 'just as real and twice as beautiful,' reinforcing his belief that 'this is not all there is.' 'Only the truth existed,' he writes."

4 Harry Had Previously Said He Was Trying to Mask Something

"I was in the fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety. … 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life," Harry said in a 2021 episode of The Me You Can't See, on Apple TV+. The press would "freak" him out. "I was willing to drink, was willing to take drugs, as well as trying to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that … I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something."

5 What to Do if You Or Someone You Know is Facing Substance Abuse Issues

If you're facing substance abuse issues, it's important to seek help as soon as possible. Substance abuse can have serious negative effects on your health and well-being, and it can be difficult to overcome on your own. Here are some steps you can take to get help:

Talk to a trusted friend or family member about your substance abuse. It can be helpful to have support from loved ones as you work to overcome your addiction.

Consider seeking out a support group, such as Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous. These groups can provide a sense of community and offer valuable resources for recovery. For a free and confidential conversation, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357

Talk to a mental health professional or substance abuse counselor. They can help you develop coping strategies and a treatment plan to help you overcome your addiction.

Consider enrolling in a rehab program. Rehab programs can provide a structured, supportive environment where you can focus on your recovery and get the help you need.

Remember that seeking help for substance abuse is a brave and important step towards improving your health and well-being. Don't be afraid to reach out for support.