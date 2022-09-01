Prince Charles and Princess Diana appeared to be a fairy tale couple. But their ending was far from a happily ever after. Soon after they got married the couple wed, it became clear that trouble was brewing and rumors began to swirl that Charles was seeing his former flame, Camilla Parker Bowles. Before one of the biggest cheating scandals in Royal history exploded, the future King was seeing Bowles allegedly behind his wife's back. In case you were curious how he allegedly managed to juggle his wife with his mistress, according to a new report he had a sneaky method that worked for him for quite some time.

1 He Allegedly Pretended He Was Watching TV

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, the Prince of Wales would allegedly make his wife think he was home watching television shows. He would then sneak out to meet his mistress, all the while Diana thought he was home in another room.

2 He Would Allegedly Sneak Out of the House

"Charles would circle a TV program with his pen in the Radio Times for the evening to make her think he was at home when actually a Ford Escort estate car had driven him 12 miles to meet Camilla Parker Bowles," Morton explained about the Prince's alleged behavior.

3 Everyone Thought They Were Happily Married

According to Morton, this plan allowed him to keep up appearances for quite some time. "At the time, everybody still believed it was the perfect marriage – the handsome prince and his beautiful young bride. But nothing could have been further from the truth," the royal author claimed.

4 The Aftermath Was "Explosive"

He added that Diana was miserable at the time. "It was explosive. One particular part of the tapes from 1991 which still gets the hairs standing up on the back of my neck was when she said she wanted to go to Paris for a weekend to walk along the pavement and not have anyone follow or recognize her," he added.

5 Diana Allegedly Learned About the Affair at a Party

Former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe, who was part of Diana's security team for six years, revealed how Diana finally learned about the affair at a party. Diana said to him "you've got to come with me, I can't find my husband or Camilla," Wharfe explained. "Now, I couldn't say no, clearly this woman was in some distress, and eventually we found the prince and Camilla sat on a sofa in the basement of this property just talking." He continued: "I didn't know quite what Diana was going to do at that point but with a great deal of confidence, Diana just went up to both of them and said to Camilla 'please don't treat me like an idiot, I know what's going on.' And Camilla sort of said something, to which still to this day I have never really understood what she meant by that is 'well you know, you have two wonderful boys.'"